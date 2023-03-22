 

Dick Van Dyke Left With Bloody Nose and Possible Concussion Following Car Accident

Dick Van Dyke Left With Bloody Nose and Possible Concussion Following Car Accident
NBC
Celebrity

The 97-year-old 'Mary Poppins' actor has gotten injured after losing control of his car and accidentally ramming the vehicle into a gate while he was driving in the rain in Malibu.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dick Van Dyke has got into a car accident in Malibu. The 97-year-old actor slammed his car into a gate last week after losing control of his Lexus in the rain.

Following the crash, the Hollywood icon was left with a bloody nose and mouth, as well as a possible concussion. Dick was behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 when police officers arrived at the scene of the accident. According to TMZ, the actor subsequently told the officers that his car slid across the road in the wet weather.

Officers concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash. However, Dick could be asked to retake his driving test following the accident. Dick was treated at the scene of the crash. The veteran actor was never interested in going to hospital, but he didn't drive home from the scene, either.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Dick recently opened up about his experience of appearing on "The Masked Singer", joking that most of the audience "thought [he] was dead." The "Mary Poppins" actor doubted whether any of the panel - Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy - would've predicted that he was behind the mask.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "I knew that they couldn't guess who I was. I don't think they expected anybody from my generation to be on that show. So I knew I was gonna fool them. They were so surprised. I stepped out and everybody's mouths dropped open. I think some people thought I was dead."

Dick had never seen the show before he was asked to appear on it. However, he thought it "looked like fun" when he finally caught an episode. He said, "When they asked me to do it, I had never seen it. So I looked at it on the air and it looked like fun. And I was so positive that nobody would ever guess it was me, that they would have somebody 97 years old on there."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Related Posts
Dick Van Dyke Claims Having 'Beautiful Young Wife' Is Key to His Healthy Long Life

Dick Van Dyke Claims Having 'Beautiful Young Wife' Is Key to His Healthy Long Life

Dick Van Dyke Brags About Still Doing Sit-Up Exercises at 95

Dick Van Dyke Brags About Still Doing Sit-Up Exercises at 95

Dick Van Dyke and Garth Brooks Feted at 2021 Kennedy Center Honors Months After COVID Delay

Dick Van Dyke and Garth Brooks Feted at 2021 Kennedy Center Honors Months After COVID Delay

Latest News
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Mocked for 'Stupid' and 'Violent' Prank on Son for His Birthday
  • Mar 22, 2023

Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Mocked for 'Stupid' and 'Violent' Prank on Son for His Birthday

Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Welcome Twins Early
  • Mar 22, 2023

Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Welcome Twins Early

Kelsea Ballerini Suffers Hair Loss After Morgan Evans Split
  • Mar 22, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Suffers Hair Loss After Morgan Evans Split

Dick Van Dyke Left With Bloody Nose and Possible Concussion Following Car Accident
  • Mar 22, 2023

Dick Van Dyke Left With Bloody Nose and Possible Concussion Following Car Accident

Keanu Reeves Laments Lance Reddick's Absence at 'John Wick 4' Premiere After Sudden Passing
  • Mar 22, 2023

Keanu Reeves Laments Lance Reddick's Absence at 'John Wick 4' Premiere After Sudden Passing

Most Read
D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad
Celebrity

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Wendy Williams Caught Drinking 'All Night' at Gay Bar Following Rehab Stint

Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Threatened Her

Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Threatened Her