 

Boosie Badazz on August Alsina Coming Out as Gay After Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement: 'Fishy'

Facebook/Instagram/Cover Images
Celebrity

During a sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Baton Rouge rapper suggests that he's not that surprised when the RnB singer appears to come out as gay as he's rumored to be dating Zu.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) weighed in on August Alsina seemingly coming out as gay following his headline-making entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith. During a sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Baton Rouge rapper suggested that he's not that surprised by it.

"I didn't see that one coming. Did you?" Vlad asked Boosie. The MC then responded, "I don't know. I don't know. He kinda looked fishy to me. He kinda looked it but I don't know, he just kinda looked fishy. That make you think, huh?"

August, meanwhile, has yet to publicly address his sexuality after he sparked speculations that he's dating Zu. If anything, the "I Luv This S**t" singer further stirred up the speculation about his sexuality by sharing an NSFW tweet about their relationship back in November.

At the time, Zu posted some new pictures of him and August hanging out together during Thanksgiving. The two twinned in black outfits as they posed at what looked like a cafe and took a mirror selfie.

"2 better than 1," Zu, who is also an R&B singer, wrote in the caption. A fan then suggestively asked, "@AugustAlsina y'all need a third?" Catching wind of the offer, August retweeted the fan's post.

Social media users, meanwhile, continued debating if August was trolling or not with his apparent coming out confession. "They are actual BLOOD Brothers!" one person who doubted that August and Zu are an item claimed. "That's his brother he's trolling y'all...," another similarly suggested.

Someone, however, accused August of clout chasing as writing, "When your career is cold AF, you resort to such antics." Others additionally didn't think the two are platonic with one saying, "Y'all saw that hug and y'all thought it was his brother ?????" Echoing the sentiment, one person added, "Why do people think it's his brother tho ?"

