 

Chris Tucker Can't Wait for 'Rush Hour 4'

Chris Tucker Can't Wait for 'Rush Hour 4'
New Line Cinema
Movie

The 'Friday' actor is looking forward to reprising his role as Detective James Carter alongside Jackie Chan in the upcoming fourth installment of the comedy action franchise.

  • Mar 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chris Tucker is excited to return for "Rush Hour 4". The 51-year-old star shared screen with Jackie Chan in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and teased that a fourth installment is one of his upcoming projects.

"You're going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it's going to be on a whole other level. That's what I like... I'm excited about that. It's not going to be what you've normally seen... 'Rush Hour 4', that's something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I've got some new stuff that I think you're really gonna like. I'm excited about it," Chris said to "The Big Tigger Morning Show" on Audacy's V-103.

The "Rush Hour" franchise follows Hong Kong detective Chief Inspector Lee (Chan) who forms an unlikely friendship with a loudmouth LAPD officer Detective James Carter (Tucker) to solve a series of international crimes.

  Editors' Pick

Jackie confirmed last year that a fourth movie was in the pipeline. The martial arts icon said, "We're talking about part 4 right now." Chan revealed that he was planning to meet the film's director to discuss the script although he did not identify who the filmmaker was.

Brett Ratner helmed the three previous "Rush Hour" movies but faced allegations of sexual assault in 2017 that led Warner Bros. to sever their ties with him.

Jackie also revealed that he feared that the original film would flop at the box office and was planning to quit Hollywood if it didn't work out. The "Shanghai Noon" star recalled, "I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they're not my culture, they don't like this kind of action."

"My manager said look, there's a script, and it's called 'Rush Hour'. I said 'No, Hong Kong police? I'm not going to do it.' He said Jackie, 'Why don't you try last time?' I said, 'Okay, this is the last time.' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dick Van Dyke Left With Bloody Nose and Possible Concussion Following Car Accident

Shakira's Mom Hospitalized With Blood Clot in Her Leg
Related Posts
Jackie Chan Confirms Talks for 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan Confirms Talks for 'Rush Hour 4'

Brett Ratner Sets Off Rumor of Post Malone Involvement on 'Rush Hour 4' Soundtrack

Brett Ratner Sets Off Rumor of Post Malone Involvement on 'Rush Hour 4' Soundtrack

Jackie Chan Pours Cold Water on Possibility of 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan Pours Cold Water on Possibility of 'Rush Hour 4'

Chris Tucker Adds More Fuel to Possibility of 'Rush Hour 4' With Jackie Chan Reunion

Chris Tucker Adds More Fuel to Possibility of 'Rush Hour 4' With Jackie Chan Reunion

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men
  • Mar 23, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Adam Sandler Is Critical of Her Choice in Men

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family
  • Mar 23, 2023

Gisele Bundchen 'Hurt' by Rumors That Tom Brady Chose Career Over Family

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'
  • Mar 23, 2023

Lea Michele Sorry for Pulling Out of 'Funny Girl' as Son Is Hospitalized for 'Scary Health Issue'

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert
  • Mar 23, 2023

Derek Hough Admits He's Reluctant to Do First Dance at Wedding With Hayley Erbert

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash
  • Mar 23, 2023

Brad Falchuk Allegedly Gave Witness 'Dirty Look' Before He and Gwyneth Paltrow Fled After Ski Crash

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl
  • Mar 23, 2023

Zach Braff Used to Dream of Being Saved From Depression by 'Perfect' Girl

Most Read
Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx
Movie

Cameron Diaz's New Movie 'Back in Action' Halted Due to 'Sinister' Plot Targeting Co-Star Jamie Foxx

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso Accused of 'Toxic Work Environment' After Shocking Exit

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Gemma Arterton Was Warned She Would Play 'Maids' Forever If She Didn't Ditch Her Accent

Gemma Arterton Was Warned She Would Play 'Maids' Forever If She Didn't Ditch Her Accent

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Rachel Zegler Pleads With Fans to Give 'Shazam!' Sequel a Chance as She Slams 'Mean' Critics

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Cillian Murphy to Front Charles Dickens-Like Drama 'Small Things Like These'

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Saweetie Keen to Dive Deeper Into Acting by Playing 'Super Villain' in Movie

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Evan Rachel Wood to Star in 'Backspot' About Queer Young Athletes

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic

Andy Samberg Glad to Let His Guard Down in Lee Miller Biopic