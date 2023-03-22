6ix9ine Rushed to Hospital After He's Severely Attacked in Florida Gym Sauna

Instagram/6ix9ine Celebrity

According to the New York-born hip-hop star's attorney Lance Lazzaro, the rapper's inside the LA Fitness when all of the sudden he's attacked by several men without warning.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine is hospitalized. According to his attorney, the New York-born hip-hop artist was rushed to hospital after he was severely attacked by a group of men inside a gym sauna in Florida.

The 26-year-old rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed to TMZ that the controversial emcee was in the LA Fitness sauna without personal security when he was assaulted without warning. The attorney declared that he plans to ask federal authorities to provide protection after the rapper's testimony helped put his fellow gang members behind bars.

Tekashi was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance. In photos obtained by the outlet, the "GOOBA" spitter could be seen injured in his face with some blood in his jaw. It's also said that his back and ribs were injured.

In a video shared online from just after the attack, Tekashi, with a bloody face, could be seen walking toward the exit in socks and saying, "Y'all n***as jumped me." Other social media posts briefly saw the attack in progress, including the face of one of the men.

6ix9ine has hardly been keeping a low profile as on Friday he was thrown out of LoanDepot Park in Miami after getting drunk and making a scene during the World Baseball Classic. According to an eyewitness, the "Gummo" artist was "heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests' experience." The source added, "He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control. There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people."

In a video circulating online, 6ix9ine could be seen standing up and blocking other fans' view as he pulled on the net. He also lost his balance and fell over from drinking too much. The emcee, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was eventually escorted out from the tribune. While making his exit, he waved a large flag of Mexico.

You can share this post!