6ix9ine Booted From Miami Baseball Stadium for Being 'Heavily Intoxicated'

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine caused trouble while watching a baseball game at LoanDepot Park, Miami. The "TROLLZ" rapper was reportedly kicked out of the stadium for being "heavily intoxicated" during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals matchup between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Offering details regarding the incident was Page Six. A source told the outlet, "He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests' experience."

"He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control," the eyewitness further shared. "There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people."

In a video circulating online, 6ix9ine could be seen standing up and blocking other fans' view as he pulled on the net. He also lost his balance and fell over from drinking too much.

The emcee, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was eventually escorted out from the tribune. While making his exit, he waved a large flag of Mexico.

This arrived a few months after 6ix9ine got kicked out of a restaurant in Miami. According to Page Six, he and approximately 20 of his friends went to El Tiesto Cafe on January 22 night.

The emcee, however, allegedly went behind the bar without permission and started pouring bottles of tequila into patrons' mouths without charging them.

His entourage, on the other hand, was dancing on top of the Dominican-Japanese restaurant's bars. Though the staff reportedly asked them not to do so, they kept doing it, prompting the staff to escort them out at around 8:20 P.M. ET.

