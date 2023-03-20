 

6ix9ine Booted From Miami Baseball Stadium for Being 'Heavily Intoxicated'

6ix9ine Booted From Miami Baseball Stadium for Being 'Heavily Intoxicated'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a video that makes its way on Instagram, the New York rapper can be seen standing up and blocking other fans' view as he pulls on the net.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine caused trouble while watching a baseball game at LoanDepot Park, Miami. The "TROLLZ" rapper was reportedly kicked out of the stadium for being "heavily intoxicated" during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals matchup between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Offering details regarding the incident was Page Six. A source told the outlet, "He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests' experience."

"He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control," the eyewitness further shared. "There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people."

In a video circulating online, 6ix9ine could be seen standing up and blocking other fans' view as he pulled on the net. He also lost his balance and fell over from drinking too much.

  Editors' Pick

The emcee, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was eventually escorted out from the tribune. While making his exit, he waved a large flag of Mexico.

This arrived a few months after 6ix9ine got kicked out of a restaurant in Miami. According to Page Six, he and approximately 20 of his friends went to El Tiesto Cafe on January 22 night.

The emcee, however, allegedly went behind the bar without permission and started pouring bottles of tequila into patrons' mouths without charging them.

His entourage, on the other hand, was dancing on top of the Dominican-Japanese restaurant's bars. Though the staff reportedly asked them not to do so, they kept doing it, prompting the staff to escort them out at around 8:20 P.M. ET.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Steps Out for First Time After Having Face Filler Dissolved

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest
Related Posts
6ix9ine Gets Into Heated Argument With Anuel AA's Brother

6ix9ine Gets Into Heated Argument With Anuel AA's Brother

6ix9ine Kicked Out of Miami Restaurant After Giving Free Alcohol to Patrons

6ix9ine Kicked Out of Miami Restaurant After Giving Free Alcohol to Patrons

Ten Rappers Labeled as Snitch

Ten Rappers Labeled as Snitch

6ix9ine Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing His Address While Flexing $1M in Cash

6ix9ine Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing His Address While Flexing $1M in Cash

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'