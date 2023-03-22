 

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Video surfaces of Michael Boatwright, one of the three men convicted of killing the 'Look at Me' emcee, seemingly taunting the late rapper's family after the verdict was read.

AceShowbiz - XXXTentacion's killer doesn't seem to be apologetic about his crime. Michael Boatwright, one of the three men recently found guilty of in the 2018 killing of the rapper, has been caught on camera taunting the late star's family after his guilty verdict.

Following the conviction, a video has surfaced on the Internet showing Boatwright allegedly blowing a kiss to XXXTentacion's family after the verdict was read. He also had a grin on his face. According to Miami Herald, he directed the gesture toward the rapper's family who attended court in anticipation of a guilty verdict.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was ambushed by armed men upon leaving Riva Motorsports Motorcycle & Marine Superstore in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018. After a brief struggle, the robbers took away a small Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 and shot XXXTentacion several times. He was later transported by paramedics to the nearby Broward Health North hospital in Deerfield Beach, where he was pronounced dead. He was only 20 years old.

On Monday, March 20, jury found Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, guilty of first-degree murder. The threesome was also convicted of armed robbery by a jury that rendered its verdict less than an hour after beginning its eighth day of deliberations.

Police previously established Boatwright as one of two gunmen, alongside Newsome, who fatally shot XXXTentacion. Circuit Judge Michael Usan set their sentencing for April 6, but as per AP's report, it will largely be a formality because Florida law dictates a life sentence for first-degree murder convictions.

A 4th man named Robert Allen was also arrested in connection to the killing, but he pled guilty in 2022 to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other 3 suspects. He claimed he was hesitant about the robbery and even asked the others to ditch the idea in the moment. He has not been sentenced pending the conclusion of this trial.

Following the guilty verdict, XXXTentacion's mother posted on her Instagram Story, "You finally hot justice Jah."

