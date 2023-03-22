Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Twitter/SteveMartinToGo TV

The former Disney darling is spotted rocking a dramatic, off-white wedding gown while filming the third season of Hulu's comedy-drama series in New York alongside co-star Steve Martin.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez will make the beautiful bride. The actress was spotted rocking a dramatic, off-white wedding gown while filming the third season of "Only Murders in the Building" in New York on Tuesday, March 21.

In on-set photos that circulated online, Selena looked stunning in the strapless off-white ballgown style wedding gown with a tulle skirt. The former Disney starlet, who plays Mabel Mora on the comedy-drama series, completed her bride look by styling her brunette hair in a chic updo and wearing a lace-lined cathedral veil and a pair of matching earring.

She was seen standing outside a hotel. Her co-star Steve Martin, who plays Charles-Haden Savage on the Hulu show, joined Selena while wearing a traditional tuxedo.

In another snap, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer stood in the middle of a brick walkway in the gown while sporting red lipstick and a serene expression. There were also crew members for the Hulu hit standing in the background with cameras and other filming equipment for the candid shot.

Steve also took to his Twitter account to share a behind-the-scenes picture of the filming. In the photo, the "Parenthood" actor linked arms with Selena as they stood nervously in an office setting. "Guess what just happened!" he teased.

Selena herself shared some goofy photos of her donning the wedding dress. "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," "The Heart Wants What It Wants" hitmaker wrote in the caption.

Upon seeing the pictures, fans quickly sang Selena praises. "WE LOVE YOU AND CAN T WAIT TO SEE YOU GETTING MARRIED," a fan raved. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Selena in a wedding dress?!! I'm gonna cry."

"With the shoes. THIS IS PERFECT," someone else remarked. Another fan added, "Imagine Selena gets married and invites her 400M followers."

Earlier this month, Selena made history as she became the first woman in the world to hit 400 million followers on Instagram, just three months after making her return to the social media platform. The new accomplishment also arrived less than a month after she dethroned Kylie Jenner, who was previously named the most followed woman on Instagram with 380,425,729 million followers.

Now, Selena is the third most followed person on Instagram behind Lionel Messi who has 442 million followers. The No. 1 spot still goes to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 562 million people watching his every move.

You can share this post!