Amanda Bynes Looks Dispirited in Video With Fan Just Days Before Psychiatric Hold

startraksphoto.com/Daniel Robertson Celebrity

The 'All That' alum looks weak and frail amid rumors that she suffered extreme weight loss due to suspected prescription drug abuse in the months leading to her hospitalization.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes was seen in a fan's video just a few days before her latest psychotic episode. The actress looked dispirited during an encounter with the fan, who claimed that she gave the star some money.

The video uploaded by TikTok by user @kaitlynhotfox was allegedly taken on Friday, March 17, just two days before Amanda was found walking around Los Angeles without any clothes on. The "Easy A" star looked weak and frail as she held onto the female fan's arm during a stroll.

The fan, who filmed the two, cheerfully explained that she was walking the streets of Hollywood on St. Patrick's Day when she met Amanda by chance and said hi. When she asked the actress to greet her followers, Amanda weakly said, "what's up."

"#amandabynes [heart emojis] happy shes getting the help she needs," the fan wrote in the caption after Amanda's hospitalization. She added of their encounter, "She was sweet, gave her some money and talked. Sometime ppl just [need] sb to talk to."

As reported before, Amanda was found walking the streets naked and alone in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, March 19. She approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

Following her hospitalization, Amanda's former fiance Paul Michael revealed that she had allegedly not been taking her medication before her psychotic break. He told Page Six of the actress, "She got off her meds, and she's still off her meds," before adding, "She's wild."

Another report said the former Nickelodeon star weighed less than 100 pounds at the time she had her latest psychotic episode. The 36-year-old allegedly suffered "startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months" due to suspected prescription drug abuse months before her hospitalization.

It's not clear which drug they believe she is abusing, but Amanda has a history with Adderall, a drug that can cause dramatic weight loss if used improperly. In 2018, she opened up to Paper Magazine that she struggled with "severe body image issues" at the height of her career which led to her Adderall addiction.

Amanda is currently hospitalized and is set to receive care for the next few days, according to an insider. Meanwhile, her parents reportedly don't have any plan to put her back in a conservatorship despite her recent psychotic episode.

"Amanda's parents aren't viewing her recent psychotic episode as a reason to put her into another conservatorship," TMZ reported. The outlet went on to add that it did not mean "her episode hasn't set off alarm bells" with the couple, and reported a source had said they are "deeply concerned about their daughter's well-being and health after her latest ordeal."

Amanda's psychiatric hold comes nearly a year after her conservatorship was lifted. She was previously placed in conservatorship under her mother Lynn from August 2013 after a mental breakdown, during which she started a small fire in the driveway of a stranger in Thousand Oaks. In February 2022, she filed to end her conservatorship and her parents supported it. The conservatorship was officially terminated on March 22 of last year.

