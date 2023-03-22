Ariana Madix Throws Shades at Raquel Leviss After Tom Sandoval Affair

Instagram Celebrity

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix is dissing Raquel Leviss a la Mariah Carey. The "Vanderpump Rules" star threw major shade at her co-star, who has had an affair with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, in a new interview on Tuesday, March 21.

In a video that made the rounds online, Ariana could be seen making her first public appearance after Tom's affair with Raquel was exposed. She was later asked by a photographer if Raquel has reached out to her to apologize for the scandal. "I don't know who you're talking about," the Bravo personality responded.

The photographer also asked her if she's "excited" for the upcoming season 10 reunion, which is set to film on Thursday. To that, Ariana, who donned an Orlando Magic sweatshirt and black leggings for her daytime outing with pal Logan, replied, "What do you think?"

In other related news, former "Vanderpump Rules" stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright commented on Tom's scandal in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "My buddy, Jason, texted me, he's like, 'Hey, you were right all along,' " Jax shared. "I thought he was mad at me. Did I do something wrong? So I texted him, and he's like, 'No, did you see, wake up this morning and read anything, go on any tabloid or whatever?' "

"We had literally just woke up, and I'm looking and I'm like, we both looked at each other and be like, 'Are we reading this? Are you seeing this?' And then it just went all downhill from there."

When asked if he had essentially predicted what had happened, Jax, who left the show in December 2020, replied, "I mean, I don't wanna say I predicted it, but I predicted it. I mean, I'm just not surprised, I'm just not surprised, I'll just leave it at that." Brittany added, "I think it's surprising that it was them two for sure. I just thought they were, like, good friends."

"You know, he's done this before and nobody believed me. It's just not his first time," Jax continued, before Brittany clarified, "He's meaning because he, like, on the show, like, brought up this, like, Miami girl thing, but this is before my time, and nobody believed him."

