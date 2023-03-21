 

Amanda Bynes Reportedly Suffers Extreme Weight Loss Before Psychiatric Hold

The 'What a Girl Wants' star is said to have undergone 'startling and dramatic weight loss' due to suspected prescription drug abuse before she was found roaming the streets naked over the weekend.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes reportedly weighs less than 100 pounds at the time she had her latest psychotic episode. If a new report is to be trusted, the 36-year-old suffered extreme weight loss due to suspected prescription drug abuse months before her hospitalization.

Sources allegedly close to the situation tell The Blast that the former "What I Like About You" star has recently undergone "startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months." People around him reportedly suspect that she is abusing prescription medication.

It's not clear which drug they believe she is abusing, but Amanda has a history with Adderall, a drug that can cause dramatic weight loss if used improperly. In 2018, she opened up to Paper Magazine that she struggled with "severe body image issues" at the height of her career which led to her Adderall addiction.

On Sunday morning, March 19, Amanda was found walking the streets naked and alone in Los Angeles. She approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode, TMZ reported.

The former Nickelodeon star, who has struggled with substance abuse and faced legal issues over the last decade, called 911 herself and was eventually taken to a nearby police station. A mental health team subsequently determined that she needed to be placed on a 5150 psych hold.

The "Big Fat Liar" star is currently hospitalized and is set to receive care for the next few days, according to an insider.

Following her hospitalization, Amanda's former fiance Paul Michael reveals that she had allegedly not been taking her medication before her psychotic break. He tells Page Six of the actress, "She got off her meds, and she's still off her meds," before adding, "She's wild."

Paul, who dated Amanda on and off since late 2019, goes on describing his relationship with the actress as "friends" now.

