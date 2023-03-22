 

Amanda Bynes' Parents Have No Plan to Put Her Back in Conservatorship After 'Psychiatric Hold'

Mom and dad of the troubled actress won't be taking control of her well-being following her hospitalization after she was found roaming the streets naked.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes' parents Lynn and Rick allegedly won't put her back in a conservatorship after she was said to have been placed on a "psychiatric hold." The actress, 36, who was freed in March of 2022 from her nine-year legal conservatorship controlled by her mum Lynn, is said to have been hospitalised after she was found in Downtown Los Angeles "roaming the streets naked and alone."

"Amanda's parents aren't viewing her recent psychotic episode as a reason to put her into another conservatorship," TMZ reported. The outlet went on to add that it did not mean "her episode hasn't set off alarm bells" with the couple, and reported a source had said they are "deeply concerned about their daughter's well-being and health after her latest ordeal."

Amanda's conservatorship began in 2013 when she was involuntarily committed to a Pasadena psychiatric treatment facility following a public meltdown after a series of run-ins with the law. Her offences included two hit-and-runs and a driving while under the influence in 2012, as well as a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong out of a window of the window of her 36th floor apartment in Manhattan.

The "5150 psychiatric hold" Amanda is said to be hospitalised under refers to a legal action from the California Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows someone to be confined for 72 hours or more at the discretion of a medical professional - even if it is against their will.

Amanda is said to still be in hospital where she will be undergoing assessment. She had been due to appear on Saturday at a reunion with the cast of "All That" at a '90s Con, with the actress pulling out due to an "unknown illness," according to That's 4 Entertainment. Her appearance would have been her first since she was freed of her conservatorship.

Amanda's ex-fiance Paul Michael, who is said to have been in an on-off relationship with the actress since they broke off their engagement last year, told Page Six she had gone "off her meds" before she was hospitalised.

