Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian athlete is photographed hugging a mystery woman amid rumors that he and ‘The Kardashians’ star, with whom he has two children, is getting back together.

Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson may have found new love after splitting from "Khloe Kardashian. The Canadian athlete was photographed hugging a mystery woman amid rumors that he and "The Kardashians" star are getting back together.

In some new pictures obtained by Daily Mail on Monday, March 20, Tristan was seen out and about in Calabasas with a mystery lady who looks arguably similar to Khloe on Friday. The two was pictured standing outside of Universal Appliance and Kitchen Center.

For the outing, the basketball player sported brown sweatpants along with a matching jacket. He paired it with a plain, white T-shirt which was covered with a few silver-chained necklaces. As for his companion, she dressed down and wore a long-sleeved gray sweater with cream-colored sweatpants. She completed her causal look with a pair of white sneakers.

The pictures arrived after DeuxMoi claimed that Khloe and Tristan are actually got back together earlier this year. "I do want everyone to know that I received a text message saying Tristan and Khloé have been back together for over three months now," the gossip blogger said, noting that the tip came in on "very good authority."

Khloe, meanwhile, has been saying that she’s single. "Being single and posting love quotes to confuse people is another level of fun :)," she recently wrote on Instagram Story. Prior to this, the Good American founder also tweeted, "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and i are sickly codependent on one another."

Khloe, who shares two children with Tristan, went on to say that she's enjoying her life despite having no boyfriend. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He's in my prayers too ha!" she continued.

Despite the clarifications, Khloe raised people’s eyebrows when she gushed over Tristan in a birthday tribute for him. "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the 38-year-old star wrote to celebrate his 32nd birthday. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, however, also appeared to shade Tristan, who cheated on her multiple times. "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free," she said, before concluding, "Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

You can share this post!