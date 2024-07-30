 
Tristan Thompson's BM Maralee Nichols Shares Pics of Their Son Amid Backlash Against Athlete
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was celebrating his other son Tatum's second birthday on that same day as he posted a sweet tribute for the birthday boy.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Maralee Nichols and her son Theo appeared to have a fun weekend. On Sunday, July 28, she took to social media to share new photos of the young boy, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, on the beach.

Shared on Instagram Stories, one of the pictures featured Theo lounging in a cart piled high with Boogie Boards and beach toys while pointing to the ocean. The 2-year-old could also be seen looking at the beautiful scenery before him while holding his mom's hand tightly.

His face wasn't shown but Theo donned a white top and shorts for the beach vacay. He looked even more adorable in a white beanie hat.

Maralee Nichols' Instagram Stories

Maralee Nichols shared pics of son Theo over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tristan was celebrating his other son Tatum's second birthday on that same day. The Cleveland Cavaliers player took to his Instagram account to pen a sweet tribute to the birthday boy, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian.

  Editors' Pick

"Happy birthday Tatum!! Man time goes by so fast! I can't believe you're already two years old! I am so blessed and honored to be your dad," Thompson's Instagram post's caption read. "Your energy and charisma lights up the room. Thank you for being such an amazing son and brother to your mommy and sister."

He concluded, "Watching you grow every day makes my heart happy. Continue being the angel you are son. Daddy loves you so much."

Upon seeing the NBA star's post, Internet users immediately blasted Tristan for allegedly ignoring Theo's existence. "You have another little boy out there that would probably love to have his dad not deny him," one commenter wrote. Similarly, someone reminded him, "Don't forget about your other kid man...!"

Tristan and Maralee conceived Theo when he was still with Khloe, with whom he also shares daughter True. Following a legal battle, the basketball player confirmed that he fathered Theo in January 2022. Tristan is also father to 7-year-old Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig.

