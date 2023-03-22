Rubi Rose Shares Shares Pic of Her Wearing Hijab After Being Trolled for Tweeting About Ramadan

Twitter Celebrity

The 25-year-old raptress, who is dating French Montana, shares a photo of herself covering her head with hijab after some Twitter users make fun of her for tweeting about being ready for Ramadan.

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose has shared a photo of herself wearing a hijab. The female rapper made the move after she was ridiculed for tweeting about Ramadan while she still uses a sexy profile picture on Twitter.

The 25-year-old was first trolled by some users on the blue-bird app after tweeting, " Ready for Ramadan." The tweet has since drawn mixed reactions, with one person commenting, U bent over covering ya poom poom in ya profile pic, [talk] bout ready for Ramadan."

Another, meanwhile, jokingly shared a photo of her current boyfriend, French Montana. Alongside the post, the individual wrote, "Montana Effect."

Hours later, Rubi return to Twitter to share a make-up-free photo of her wearing a red hijab. She also changed her profile picture on the social media platform.

This arrived around a week after Rubi confirmed her relationship with French. "It's new we chilling and getting to know each other still," Rubi allegedly said in a written message to The Shade Room. While she declined to provide exclusive images of them together, she said that she plans to share more details about their blossoming romance "if and when it gets there."

Rubi, however, neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumors when she appeared to address the news on Twitter. "Dang... i can't go out to eat now," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, March 14.

Rubi and French were caught having a dinner date at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Monday night. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Moroccan-born star got out of the red car first, followed by another man dressed in all black, presumed to be security.

