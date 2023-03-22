 

Rubi Rose Shares Shares Pic of Her Wearing Hijab After Being Trolled for Tweeting About Ramadan

Rubi Rose Shares Shares Pic of Her Wearing Hijab After Being Trolled for Tweeting About Ramadan
Twitter
Celebrity

The 25-year-old raptress, who is dating French Montana, shares a photo of herself covering her head with hijab after some Twitter users make fun of her for tweeting about being ready for Ramadan.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose has shared a photo of herself wearing a hijab. The female rapper made the move after she was ridiculed for tweeting about Ramadan while she still uses a sexy profile picture on Twitter.

The 25-year-old was first trolled by some users on the blue-bird app after tweeting, " Ready for Ramadan." The tweet has since drawn mixed reactions, with one person commenting, U bent over covering ya poom poom in ya profile pic, [talk] bout ready for Ramadan."

Another, meanwhile, jokingly shared a photo of her current boyfriend, French Montana. Alongside the post, the individual wrote, "Montana Effect."

  Editors' Pick

Hours later, Rubi return to Twitter to share a make-up-free photo of her wearing a red hijab. She also changed her profile picture on the social media platform.

This arrived around a week after Rubi confirmed her relationship with French. "It's new we chilling and getting to know each other still," Rubi allegedly said in a written message to The Shade Room. While she declined to provide exclusive images of them together, she said that she plans to share more details about their blossoming romance "if and when it gets there."

Rubi, however, neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumors when she appeared to address the news on Twitter. "Dang... i can't go out to eat now," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, March 14.

Rubi and French were caught having a dinner date at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Monday night. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Moroccan-born star got out of the red car first, followed by another man dressed in all black, presumed to be security.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Tristan Thompson Embraces Mystery Woman Amid Khloe Kardashian Reunion Rumors

Related Posts
Rubi Rose Confirms She 'Just Started Dating' French Montana After Dinner Date Footage Surfaces

Rubi Rose Confirms She 'Just Started Dating' French Montana After Dinner Date Footage Surfaces

Rubi Rose Says She 'Can't Talk' to Men Who Have Kids

Rubi Rose Says She 'Can't Talk' to Men Who Have Kids

Fans Not Buying It After Rubi Rose Denies She Got Breast Implants

Fans Not Buying It After Rubi Rose Denies She Got Breast Implants

Rubi Rose Goes Almost Naked in New Viral Thirst Trap

Rubi Rose Goes Almost Naked in New Viral Thirst Trap

Latest News
Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Tapped to Lead Peacock and Sky's 'The Day of the Jackal'

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show
  • Mar 22, 2023

Maren Morris Unapologetically Introduces Son to Drag Queens at LGBTQ+ Benefit Show

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran
  • Mar 22, 2023

Justin Bieber's New Album Will Include 'Power Ballad' Duet With Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'
  • Mar 22, 2023

The Weeknd Sets Guinness World Records as He's Named World's 'Most Popular Artist'

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict
  • Mar 22, 2023

XXXTentacion's Killer Caught on Camera Blowing Kiss to Rapper's Family After Guilty Verdict

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Mar 22, 2023

Fans Gush Over Selena Gomez Wearing Wedding Dress While Filming 'Only Murders in the Building'

Most Read
Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'
Celebrity

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis Looks Upbeat in Video of His Low-Key 68th Birthday Celebration Amid Dementia Battle

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Chanel Iman Reportedly Pregnant With Boyfriend Davon Godchaux's Child

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiance Says She's 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Episode

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Spotted Enjoying Beach Day With Joaquim Valente Amid Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie

Larsa Pippen Looks Smitten With BF Marcus Jordan After Revealing Wild Sex Life With Ex Scottie