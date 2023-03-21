 

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star admits she envies the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker for her honesty in her candid documentary and feels inspired to tell her own story.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton has cited Demi Lovato for her inspiration to write a tell-all book. The hotel heiress has bared all on her life in "Paris: The Memoir" which gives a brutally honest account of her early years and her career in the spotlight, and she's now insisted Demi inspired her to put pen to paper after the pop star shared her own story in 2017 documentary "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated".

"I was as stunned as the rest of the world by how real, vulnerable, and courageous she [Demi] was. In the doc, Demi shared a painful reckoning with a difficult past; in person, I saw her in the midst of an intense journey of self-acceptance and discovery. I envied that acceptance. I wanted that discovery for myself," Paris writes in her book.

In Demi's documentary, she opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder as well as her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her battle with addiction issues. She followed it up with another film in 2021 called "Dancing With the Devil" in which she spoke about the 2018 overdose which almost claimed her life.

  Editors' Pick

Paris relived her own traumatic past in her book, detailing the alleged abuse she suffered at a boarding school for troubled teens, being raped as a teenager and the sex tape scandal which marred the early days of her career.

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America", Paris explained writing the book felt like therapy for her past trauma.She said, "This book was like a diary. I put everything in there, so many really traumatic experiences that I endured, especially as a teenager, and so many just memories I didn't want to remember - but also a lot of the good, exciting times."

"I've lived such an amazing life. It was so cathartic and therapeutic letting go of so much because carried so much on me for so long and I've been through so many hard times. But just to put it all out there felt good."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Coolio's New Single Is released Ahead of Posthumous Album

Related Posts
Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Claims Teenage Trauma and Sex Abuse Robbed Her of Childhood

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton Thinks Her Childhood Would Have Been Different If Her ADD Diagnosis Had Come Early

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Paris Hilton 'Hurt' by False Assumptions About Her

Paris Hilton Says People Don't Know How to have Fun Anymore as She Looks Back at Her Wilder Days

Paris Hilton Says People Don't Know How to have Fun Anymore as She Looks Back at Her Wilder Days

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'