 

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only

Taron Egerton Disagrees With Notion That Gay Roles Are Reserved for Gay Actors Only
Instagram
Movie

The 'Kingsman' actor who takes on the role of Elton John in biopic 'Rocketman' insists onscreen roles should be given to actors regardless of their sexuality.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton says there shouldn't be a "blanket rule" about straight actors taking on gay roles. The 33-year-old actor - who was lauded for his portrayal of Sir Elton John in "Rocketman" and also portrayed a homosexual man in his brief stint in West End play "Cock" - has always felt "an affinity" with the gay community and doesn't think real-life sexuality should be a factor in casting decisions.

"I grew up in a very liberal town, and a couple of my close friends are gay. I feel an affinity with that community. I don't particularly feel that there should be a blanket rule about whether straight actors should play gay roles. That's very easy for me to say as a straight man, but I think that's possibly a precedent not worth setting," he told Telegraph magazine.

Taron's parents split up when he was a child and he thinks growing up with largely just his mother has made him "feminine masculine." He said, "My father was in my life, [but] not day-to-day in the home environment. So I guess I'm prob­ably more what you would describe as feminine masculine than masculine masculine."

  Editors' Pick

"But I like that about myself. I like that I'm hopefully quite empathetic and in touch with my feelings - probably a bit too in touch with them. But I had a great mum, she worked really bloody hard for me. And now we look after each other."

On his birthday last November, Taron reflected on how he'd experienced "one of the most challenging" years of his life, and he's now explained it was as a result of his mother battling cancer and the subsequent emotions that brought.

He said, "My mother had cancer. She's fine now. But it felt like the end of my youth. You confront something that means you have to dispel any of the illusions and stories you tell yourself about anything fairy tale to do with life - you lose a lot of the lightness. It was just a tough experience."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Paris Hilton 'Stunned' by 'Courageous' Demi Lovato as Former Child Star Bares All on Her Struggles
Related Posts
Taron Egerton Thinks He's Not the Right Choice for James Bond as He Reveals Weight Struggle

Taron Egerton Thinks He's Not the Right Choice for James Bond as He Reveals Weight Struggle

Taron Egerton Reasons Why He Turned Down Han Solo Role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Taron Egerton Reasons Why He Turned Down Han Solo Role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Taron Egerton Details 'Filthy' Emails From Elton John

Taron Egerton Details 'Filthy' Emails From Elton John

Taron Egerton Confirms Talks With Marvel to Play Wolverine

Taron Egerton Confirms Talks With Marvel to Play Wolverine

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel
Movie

Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'