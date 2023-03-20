 

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' Enjoys Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Music

Meanwhile, TWICE's 'Ready to Be' debuts at No. 2 after earning 153,000 equivalent album units, with Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' bowing at No. 3 with 119,000 equivalent album units.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The set stays atop the tally after 259,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending March 16, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 234,000, equaling 308.06 million on-demand official streams of the set's 36 songs. Album sales comprise 21,000 and TEA units comprise 4,000. The new number makes "One Thing at a Time" log the largest second-week for an album after Taylor Swift's "Midnights" which collected 342,000 units in its second week.

Back to the new chart, K-Pop group TWICE nabs a career-high placing on the Billboard 200 with its "Ready to Be". The girlband's new set debuts at No. 2 with 153,000 equivalent album units earned, marking the act's biggest week ever. Following it up is Miley Cyrus's "Endless Summer Vacation" that bows at No. 3 with 119,000 equivalent album units earned. It is the former Disney star's biggest week since the chart began measuring by units in December of 2014.

SZA's "SOS" falls from No. 2 to No. 4 with 76,000 equivalent album units earned. Karol G's "Manana Sera Bonito" also descends this week, moving from No. 3 to No. 5 after earning 52,000 units. Taylor's "Midnights", meanwhile, falls one rang from No. 5 to No. 6 with 47,000 units.

Morgan's another album "Dangerous: The Double Album" dips one spot from No. 6 to No. 7 with 39,000 units, while Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" moves down from No. 7 to No. 8 with 39,000 units. Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" falls one rang to No.9 after earning 36,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" as it is a non-mover with 34,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (259,000 units)
  2. "Ready to Be" - TWICE (153,000 units)
  3. "Endless Summer Vacation" - Miley Cyrus (119,000 units)
  4. "SOS" - SZA (76,000 units)
  5. "Manana Sera Bonito" - Karol G (52,000 units)
  6. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (47,000 units)
  7. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (39,000 units)
  8. "Heroes & Villains" - Metro Boomin (39,000 units)
  9. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (36,000 units)
  10. "Her Loss" - Drake and 21 Savage (34,000 units)

