D. L. Hughley's Daughter Says Her 'Heart Is So Full' After Mending Relationship With Her Dad

Posting a video of the comedian's cute interaction with her little daughter, Ryan Nicole Shepard shares she almost gave up hope of reconciling with her then-estranged father before 'everything changed.'

Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - D. L. Hughley didn't always have the best relationship with his daughter, but that has changed now. In a poignant Instagram post, Ryan Nicole Shepard opened up about how she and her comedian father have managed to patch things up after she almost gave up hope of reconciliation.

Sharing a clip of the 60-year-old actor's sweet interaction with his granddaughter and Ryan's daughter, she wrote in the caption, "I've never publicly spoken about the fact that until very recently, my dad and I had a fairly tumultuous relationship. I thought I'd gotten myself to a place where I decided that I'd stop getting my hopes up that things would ever get better and just accepted what was."

"And then, everything changed," Ryan continued, before detailing how her daughter Nola helped build a bridge between the father and daughter. "Initially, we forged a deeper connection over Nola. But then, my dad stopped calling just to see her and started calling to check on me. We began having the most amazing conversations about anything, everything really."

"I've found myself in a space I thought I'd made peace with not being in. But now that we're here, my heart is so full," she went on sharing. "I'm a late blooming daddy's girl and watching the relationship grow between Him (lol) and Nola keeps healing parts of the little girl in me that I thought I'd given up on."

Ryan urged others dealing with similar situations to keep their hearts open. "If you've found yourself in a difficult relationship with a parent, know that even if you can't see it, it can get better. It happened to me," she wrote, before concluding, "As the saying goes, you can't always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, well, you just might find you get what you need."

D. L. has two daughters, Ryan and Tyler, and son Kyle with his longtime wife LaDonna. In June 2022, Mo'Nique called out the comedian for initially dismissing a claim from his daughter that she was sexually assaulted by his friend.

Ryan then defended her father, clapping back at Mo'Nique, "Out of all things you could have legitimately said about my dad, if that's the route you wanted to take, you chose to be deliberately mean and hurtful to two Black women who have nothing to do with this conversation." She continued writing, "Using my mama and my sister to show people my father’s character only shows how little mental stability, dignity, morality and respect you have not only for yourself but other Black women."

