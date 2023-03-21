Olivia Wilde Faces Backlash After Sharing Sexy Photos Wearing Barely-There Bikini

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Don't Worry Darling' director has been accused of 'seeking' ex Harry Styles' attention after she's seen squatting as she poses for photos with her booty toward the camera.

Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde has received criticism after sharing some steamy pictures on social media. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress/director faced online backlash after she posted photos of her wearing barely-there bikini.

On Sunday, March 19, the 39-year-old star turned to her Instagram Story to share clips from her beach outing with her friend Molly Howard. In the footage, the duo could be seen sunbathing on a beautiful beach.

They couldn't stop laughing as her pal playfully threw sand on top of Olivia's legs. The "Booksmart" director also sat on the shore and grabbed Molly's legs as her travel buddy stood behind her.

Another photo from their trip showed Olivia squatting as she posed with her booty toward the camera and her hands on her knees just feet away from the ocean. Both women's long locks flowed in the wind as they smiled directly at the camera.

However, the last photo sparked debate on social media with fans accusing her of "trying so hard" to "get" her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' attention. "She is still trying so hard to get Harry's attention. She needs to just stop and focus on her kids!" one person commented. Another added, "Sad. Last Harry photos were of Olivia dancing at his LA concert with her kids. She had to know at that point that Harry was no Daddy-O and would not take on homewrecker to his awards. It wasn't go…"

Someone else alleged, "She wants to appear happy. These so-called candid photos do not look candid at all. They look posed, deliberate and phony." A separate person chimed in, "She's trying way too hard. Fake."

Late last month, Olivia also landed in hot water after she's seen stretching her legs in public before playing soccer with her friends in Los Angeles. Shortly after, she was labeled "attention seeker."

"There's no need to do this at a soccer game. Attention seeker to the max," one person remarked. Another alleged, "She called the paparazzi." Someone else chimed in, "No. This is just so desperate. Those pants are wrong too."

Her stretch session came after it's reported that Harry's "in early days of romance with mystery woman." A source told The Mirror last month, "Harry is seeing someone. He's going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia."

While Harry appeared to have moved on with someone else, it's reported that Olivia is still desperate for a reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend. A source close to Olivia told Radar Online that she "still harbors resentment toward Harry."

You can share this post!