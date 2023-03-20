 

See PnB Rock's Girlfriend's Strong Message to Haters Blaming Her for His Tragic Death

Instagram
Celebrity

The social media personality has been blamed for exposing her and the rapper's location at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles back in September, leading the shooters to him.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - PnB Rock's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang has something to say to the haters. Taking to her social media account, the Internet personality posted a strong message to trolls who blamed her for his tragic death.

Over the weekend, the social media star, who was accused of exposing her and the rapper's location before the shooting took place at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles, turned to her Instagram to share her perspective. "This to everyone who thought they was gonna bully me off the internet," she wrote. "For those tryna tear me down at my lowest and didn't apologize…I still forgave you."

Not stopping there, Stephanie also thanked "everyone who had my back" and those who were "taking up for [her]." She added, "Thank you for praying for me and my family. Love you guys!!!"

Moreover, Stephanie expressed going through a really rough time after PnB Rock's loss, something online hate didn't ease. "I'm not doing so well, but God is keeping me; he got to stand on me," she remarked in an interview with Baller Alert. "So, right now, I'm just on this journey with God. Like, I'm just walking with him, no distractions. I'm pure. I haven't had, well, of course, I haven't had sex with nobody, but I haven't been talking to nobody. I'm just aligned with God."

Earlier this year, Stephanie revealed her struggles as she and PnB Rock's child, 2-year-old daughter Xuri, get no "death benefits." She told her followers during an Instagram Live session, "No, he did not have life insurance. No, he did not have a will. We didn't have nothing set up. We're so young, we don't plan on death. I don't even get death benefits, I don't get nothing, and I'm not gonna ask nobody for nothing. I have that personality and I'm working on that."

PnB Rock was fatally shot on September 12 last year at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Following the rapper's death, Stephanie wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to express her grief and also to reveal that the emcee courageously saved her life during the fatal robbery.

"I am 100% not ok," she wrote. "If I wasn't spiritual I could kill my self (but then I'll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

Stephanie later detailed the moments, saying that she was briefly detained by the police following the incident. As a result, she was unable to accompany PnB Rock to the Los Angeles area hospital where he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

On December 8, 2022, a day before what would have been PnB Rock's 31st birthday, Stephanie paid tribute to her slain boyfriend with a new tattoo, the rapper's first name, Rakim, written in script on her neck.

