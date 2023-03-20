 

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Zachary Levi-starring sequel opens to dismal $30.5 million domestically, marking one of the worst starts for a title in the DC Cinematic Universe, including those released during the pandemic.

  • Mar 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" fails to soar on its domestic debut. The superhero movie opens to a disappointing $30 million from 4,071 theaters despite stealing the thunder from last week's champion "Scream VI", according to studio estimates on Sunday, March 19.

The "Shazam!" sequel fell short of its modest expectations, which were in the $35-$40 million range for its first weekend. It's a substantial drop from the first movie, which opened to $53.5 million in 2019.

The "Fury of the Gods" domestic debut is also one of the worst starts in the DC Cinematic Universe, including those released during the pandemic. "Wonder Woman 1984" made $16.7 million and "The Suicide Squad" debuted to $26 million when they were released during the pandemic. It's worth noting that both movies opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Internationally, "Shazam! 2" also received lukewarm welcome with a soft $35 million opening from 78 markets for a worldwide start of $65.5 million. It, however, should've come as no surprise since the movie holds a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received a B+ CinemaScore, down from the first film's A grade.

"This movie clearly was lighter than we thought it would be," Jeff Goldstein, head of domestic distribution for Warner Bros, acknowledges. "We know there's a rolling spring break over the next few weeks when kids are available, which is who it's targeted toward. We're hopeful that we can get a big multiple."

  Editors' Pick

"It's a soft start, there's no other way to put it," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice Pro, also weighs in. "Comic book films are steadily showing that without an event-level hook, it's difficult to live up to predecessor performances."

Elsewhere in the top five, "Scream VI" is pushed down to No. 2 with an estimated $17.5 million (down 61%) in its second weekend for a domestic total of $76 million so far. Overseas, it adds $11.3 million for a foreign tally of $40 million, bringing its global total to $116 million so far.

"Creed III" also drops one place to No. 3 with a solid performance, earning another $15.4 million for a domestic cume of $127.6 million. The boxing drama starring and directed by Michael B. Jordan adds another $12 million internationally for a foreign gross of $96.6 million and $224.3 million globally.

Sci-fi pic "65", which stars Adam Driver, places fourth with approximately $5.8 million, followed by "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" which descends one place to No. 5 with an estimated $4.1 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Mar. 17-19, 2023):

  1. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" - $30.5 million
  2. "Scream VI" - $17.5 million
  3. "Creed III" - $15.4 million
  4. "65" - $5.8 million
  5. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" - $4.1 million
  6. "Cocaine Bear" - $3.9 million
  7. "Jesus Revolution" - $3.5 million
  8. "Champions" - $3 million
  9. "Avatar: The Way of Water" - $1.9 million
  10. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" - $1.5 million

You can share this post!

You might also like

See PnB Rock's Girlfriend's Strong Message to Haters Blaming Her for His Tragic Death

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'
Related Posts
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Director Ready to Move on From Superhero Movies

Zachary Levi Praised for Being So Welcoming on Set of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Zachary Levi Praised for Being So Welcoming on Set of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Helen Mirren Kept Injury Secret on Set of 'Shazam 2' Because She Wanted to Be One of the 'Cool Kids'

Helen Mirren Kept Injury Secret on Set of 'Shazam 2' Because She Wanted to Be One of the 'Cool Kids'

Zachary Levi Had to Use His Imagination on 'Really High Levels' When Fighting Dragon in 'Shazam! 2'

Zachary Levi Had to Use His Imagination on 'Really High Levels' When Fighting Dragon in 'Shazam! 2'

Latest News
Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture
  • Mar 21, 2023

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes He's Getting 'BBL' While Addressing Hospital Picture

Most Read
Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel
Movie

Many 'Hocus Pocus' Original Stars 'Weren't Invited' to Join Sequel

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Samara Weaving Compares Her First Day on Set of 'Scream VI' to 'First Day of School'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Keen to Return as Green Goblin in Another Marvel Film After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Willem Dafoe Relishes Playing Silent Role in New Film 'Inside'

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

Cheryl Leaves Fans Disappointed After Pulling Out of '2:22 a Ghost Story' at Last Minute

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappoints Despite No. 1 Box Office Debut

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Viola Davis Inclined to Take 'Air' Role Because of Michael Jordan's Courageous Mom

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Make Sure Their Future Reunion Has to Be Relatable

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'

Nicolas Cage Dishes on the Secret to Perfecting His Dracula Voice for Movie 'Renfield'