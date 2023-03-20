 

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

The Yeezy designer is pictured attending a church service in Los Angeles alongside his new wife as well as his 9-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West took his wife Bianca Censori and his daughter North West to a church service in Los Angeles. On Saturday, March 18, the trio were pictured attending a service in a color-coordinated outfits.

In some paparazzi pictures, the "Donda" artist opted for a black jacket, white T-shirt and black pants. Bianca echoed the style as she sported an all-black outfit that included a black crop top, tight black pants, black Nikes and a Balenciaga handbag that covered her entire right arm.

As for North, the 9-year-old wore a black tee and pants that she paired with her white sneakers. The young girl, whom Ye shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, stood out among the group, thanks to her neon green braids.

North has been spending time with her dad and stepmom in recent weeks. Prior to this, the Chicago rapper took her and Bianca to Universal Studios in Hollywood to spend some time together.

For the outing, Ye donned an Army zip-up turtleneck sweatshirt and black pants that he paired with large black boots. He wore a balaclava that obscured everything but his eyes in an attempt to go incognito. As for Bianca, the Yeezy architectural designer was dressed in a black and white hoodie with short black shorts and black shoes. The 9-year-old also opted for an all-black ensemble.

During the outing, the controversial star was seen holding hands with both Bianca and his daughter as they walked through the theme park. Bianca was also spotted walking hand-in-hand with the "Donda" artist, while holding numerous bags from the theme park as well. Some people, however, noted that North looked solemn as they walked through the theme park.

Kanye called it quits with Kim in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Following public drama with the Kardashian family, the Yeezy designer married Bianca at a private ceremony in January. The union, however, is reportedly not legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate.

