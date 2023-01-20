First 'Scream VI' Trailer: 'Different' Ghostface Tracks Down Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera in NYC

Movie

The official full trailer teases a bolder masked serial killer who hunts down the Carpenter sisters in public, while also offering a glimpse of Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox's returns.

AceShowbiz - Paramount Pictures has unleashed the first official full-length trailer of "Scream VI". Making its way out online on Thursday, January 19, it centers on the Carpenter sisters (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera), who keep being hunted by a masked serial killer after leaving Woodsboro for New York City.

The video opens with Tara and Sam Carpenter frantically asking for help in a convenience store, but Ghostface quickly follows in. The trailer teases a "different" Ghostface who isn't hesitant to get in action in public as he mercilessly kills everyone getting in his way.

"This isn't like any other Ghostface," someone says in the video, before the killer himself admits, "There's never been one like me. I'm something different." The killer chases down his victims in subways, bodegas, old apartment buildings and high-tech underground shrines.

The video also teases the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere, who reprises her "Scream 4" role as Kirby, the lone survivor of the high-body count Woodsboro Massacre Remake.

"I have a secret. I have a darkness inside of me. It followed me here and it's going to keep coming for us," Sam says in what looks like a group meeting for survivors of massacres. "We share a certain history," Kirby adds.

Dermot Mulroney also makes a brief appearance in the trailer, with Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving also starring in the upcoming movie. In addition to the YouTube version of the trailer, an alternate cut was released on Twitter, featuring more blood and profanity.

Neve Campbell, who reprised her role as Sidney in "Scream 5", isn't coming back for the sixth installment because she didn't feel "valued" by the deal she was offered. Ortega, however, insisted that fans won't notice Campbell's absence because the new movie is so action-packed.

"I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character, but I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost," the "Wednesday" star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed "Scream VI" with the script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The horror slasher film is set to be unleashed in U.S. theaters on March 10.

