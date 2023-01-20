 

Simon Cowell Claims He's 'Ageing Quite Well' Before Sparking Concern With 'Melted' Face

Simon Cowell Claims He's 'Ageing Quite Well' Before Sparking Concern With 'Melted' Face
In the old footage from his appearance on 'Top Gear' in 2007, the entrepreneur and record executive refused to get botox as declaring, 'I think I look good.'

AceShowbiz - An old video of Simon Cowell gushing over his appearance has surfaced on the Internet. The entrepreneur and record executive claimed that he's "ageing quite well" in the throwback footage that was recorded years before he sparked concern among fans with his current unrecognizable look.

The said clip was from his appearance on "Top Gear" in 2007. The 63-year-old star, who was 48 at the time, went on to poke fun at host Jeremy Clarkson, 62, for "needing" a facelift and botox.

The remarks came when the presenter asked Simon if he could be hired as a judge on "The X Factor". In response, Simon said, "Shall I tell you why you couldn't? Because I am ageing quite well and you're not."

"I thought about you the other day, I was reading one of your reviews about a Jaguar and how Jaguars have to update themselves over the years and you are the equivalent of a Jaguar who needs help," Simon added. "In other words, you know how you do a facelift on the new Jag?" to which Jeremy exclaimed, "Oh I can't do a facelift!"

Simon then said, "No, you do! You need botox, you need a facelift. Just have half an eye done." Trying to shrug off the comments with self-deprecation, Jeremy joked, "I look in the mirror and go, 'Yeah, I know I'm falling to pieces but I don't care.' "

Simon later argued, "No, I don't think that. I think I look good," to which Jeremy agreed, "You do look good." Simon jokingly replied, "No, I know I do and we're the same age!" When Jeremy maintained his stance, saying, "I don't care," a flabbergasted Simon responded, "You must do."

The old footage emerged amid concern among fans over Simon's "melted" face. Simon, who once admitted that he no longer has Botox treatments after it left him looking like "something out of a horror film," first shocked fans with his smooth visage and bright white teeth with his appearance in the "Britain's Got Talent" promo video published in November last year. Many compared his "melted" face to Madame Tussauds' waxwork.

Since then, he continued sparking concern with his "unrecognizable" appearance on ITV's "This Morning" and "Royal Variety Performance". During a Christmas Carol event with his fiancee Lauren and his son Eric Cowell and a recent date night with his soon-to-be bride, he was also barely recognizable.

