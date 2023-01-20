Kim Kardashian Gushes Over 'Happy Era' Following Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Cover Images/Instagram/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The reality star insinuates that she's never been better after it was reported that Ye tied the knot with the Yeezy architectural designer in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is unbothered by whatever is going on in Kanye West's personal life. "The Kardashians" star turned to her Instagram account to share that she's in her "happy era" amid reports that Ye got married to Yeezy employee Bianca Censori.

On Thursday, January 19, Kim treated her fans to a slew of pictures of her looking stunning despite her casual look. The SKIMS founder donned a white crop-top tee and a pair of denim jeans. She also flaunted her long, raven hair.

Fans and friends were gushing over her gorgeous look. "The happiest," her friend Tracy Romulus wrote in the comment. Makeup artist Ashley Kholm, who was the mastermind of her glam, also commented, "There she is!! I missed brunette Kim!!"

The happy post arrived after it was reported that Ye tied the knot with Bianca, who is working as a Yeezy architectural designer, in a private ceremony earlier this month and went to Utah for honeymoon. Prior to the shocking news, the "Gold Digger" emcee was allegedly missing as some people claimed that they're unable to contact him.

While Kim allegedly didn't care about the rumored marriage, the Kardashian family was said to be "confused and concerned" about the "Donda" artist's shocking decision. "The family isn't taking this as a marriage yet," a source shared. "They don't know what it is."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alums allegedly will wait to see if the rapper will file marriage papers to make his union with Bianca legal. "They aren't sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it's real, she would be in the children's life," the informant explained.

Previous report, meanwhile, claimed that Ye didn't tell Kim prior to getting married. "She does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought," a source said of the SKIMS founder.

Kim allegedly "does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids." It's also said that "Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim." The source added that their four kids "may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at."

