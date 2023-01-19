 

A$AP Rocky Honors Late Rappers With New Song 'Same Problems?'

Music

The A$AP Mob member, who debuted the song during his 'Amazon Music Live' performance, divulges in an interview with Apple Music that the song came from a place of 'remorse' and a 'sense of guilt.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has finally released his new song "Same Problems?". The Harlem-born emcee unleashed the track more than a month after performing it at the "Amazon Music Live".

"N"**as dyin' every other night/ N***as cryin', that's a part of life," the 34-year-old, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, spits in his verse. "Lyin' to my face, tryna say that it's all good/ No, I'm not alright."

When Rocky was performing the track at the December 8 show, photos of Juice WRLD, King Von, PnB Rock, Takeoff, Nipsey Hussle and XXXTentacion appeared on two big screens next to the stage. There were also pictures of Young Dolph, Mac Miller, DMX, Drakeo the Ruler, The Notorious B.I.G. and other deceased rappers.

When speaking with Apple Music, the boyfriend of Rihanna divulged that the song came from a place of "remorse" and a "sense of guilt." He said, "Without preaching too much, I just wanted to touch on something a bit different opposed to just being braggadocios, flamboyant and just regular rap content for me."

"I just kind of wanted to express myself and tell how I felt without preaching," the new dad added. "And I think we can all relate. We all got the same problems. The irony that my biggest hit to date was … My first hit was 'F**kin' Problems.' And now 10 years later exactly, I'm putting out a song named 'Same Problems?' "

"Same Problems?" is expected to appear on Rocky's upcoming album. He previously announced that the project is titled "Don't Be Dumb" and will feature guest appearances from Miguel, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Yachty, and Thundercat.

