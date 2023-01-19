 

Listen to J. Cole's Surprise New Song 'Procrastination (Broke)'

On Wednesday, January 18, producer Bvtman released a the rapper's new single called "Procrastination (Broke)", which was accompanied by a text message about its origin.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - J. Cole has surprised fans with new music. On Wednesday, January 18, producer Bvtman released a the rapper's new single called "Procrastination (Broke)", which was accompanied by a text message about its origin.

The text, which was presumably sent by Cole, read, "This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world." It added, "It's a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH."

"On a day when I couldn't find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me," the German-born artist continued. "Out of curiosity, I typed in 'J. Cole type beat'' into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this."

Cole went on to note, "This is some s**t that would normally stay in the vault, but I don't want to hold onto the music like that no more." He further noted, "This is for you and whoever else need to hear it. God bless bro and keep doing what you do!"

Earlier this month, Cole sparked chatter among fans after clearing out his Instagram page. Many believed that the rapper will drop his new album soon because that's what musical artists mostly do when they're gearing up for a music comeback.

A number of Internet users have been assuming that Cole is prepping "The Fall Off" or "It's a Boy", two projects he teased as part of "The Fall Off Era" back in 2020. It was in that same post that he also teased "The Off-Season", which arrived in May 2021.

