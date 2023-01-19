 

Watch Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama's Music Video for 'I'm From 21st Street' ft. Stressmatic

Watch Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama's Music Video for 'I'm From 21st Street' ft. Stressmatic
"I'm From 21st Street" appears on Snoop and DJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It" mixtape. Released in October 2022, the project boasts 13 songs in total and feature guest appearances from Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Dave East and Juicy J among others.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has released a music video for his and DJ Drama's "I'm From 21st Street" ft. Stressmatic. Arriving nearly three months after the track hit streaming services, the visuals sees the Long Beach native paying homage to his root.

The black-and-white clip, which is helmed by Dah Dah, shows Snoop enjoying his success while reflecting on where he came from. "L-O-N-G B-E-A-C-H/ L-O-N-G B-E-A-C-H/ All these n***as and all these h*es in here/ Somebody gon' get f**ked/ Gangsta," he spits from his private jet.

"I'm From 21st Street" appears on Snoop and DJ Drama's "Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It" mixtape. Released in October 2022, the project boasts 13 songs in total and feature guest appearances from Kurupt, Daz Dillinger, Dave East and Juicy J among others.

"Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It" marks Snoop's second full-length release of 2022 following his 19th studio album, "Bacc On Death Row". The latter was dropped in February and featured appearances from Nas, T.I., DaBaby and more.

