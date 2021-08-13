Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

While flaunting her diamond engagement ring, the former baseball player's new fiancee reveals that he asked her to marry him in July in 'the most intimate and personal way.'

AceShowbiz - Jim Edmonds is to wed for the third time. Two months after finalizing his divorce from Meghan King, the former baseball player has finally gotten engaged to his girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor.

Confirming the news was Kortnie on her Instagram account. On Thursday, August 12, the soon-to-be bride shared a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her massive diamond engagement ring. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned the post.

Of their major relationship milestone, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Jim popped the question in July. Offering more details, the so-called inside source added that the engaged couple now is "living their life privately and are enjoying this exciting new chapter."

The twosome sparked engagement speculation last month when Kortnie showed off her sparkling bauble when eating chocolate in an Instagram Story. Shortly afterwards, Jim posted a photo of his now-fiancee on his Instagram Story with a new puppy. "Mama's got a new love," he captioned the snap, which also revealed the same diamond band on her finger.

A month earlier, Jim shared a lengthy Instagram post about Kortnie, admitting that she changed his life "forever." The 51-year-old former athlete penned, "If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now." He gushed, "She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever."

"I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me," the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" continued. "Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I'm very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father."

Jim was previously married to Meghan. The two tied the knot in 2014 after dating for nearly two years. The former couple also went on to star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County'' together.

Jim and Meghan split in 2019 amid allegations that Jim had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. The exes then reached a settlement in their divorce in May 2021. They share three kids, 3-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 4-year-old daughter Aspen.