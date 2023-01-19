'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

 

Currently titled 'M3GAN 2.0', the follow-up to the viral hit is set to be released on January 17, 2025 with screenwriter Akela Cooper returning to write the sequel.

AceShowbiz - Blumhouse isn't switching off "M3GAN" just yet. Following the commercial success of the hit sci-fi horror film, the studio keeps the killer doll recharged until it is ready to hit theaters on January 17, 2015.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster confirmed the sequel is happening and announced the release date on Wednesday, January 18. While details are still scarce, it has been reported that screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote the original, will return to write the script for the sequel, which is titled "M3GAN 2.0".

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who starred in the first film and survived to tell the tale, will also return for the follow-up movie. In addition, Williams, who served as an executive producer on the original, will now be credited as a producer.

Gerard Johnstone, who directed the first movie, isn't on board to serve behind the lens for the sequel just yet, but sources say producers hope to secure him for the upcoming project.

Jason Blum and James Wan are also back as producers, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Wan's Atomic Monster banner serving as executive producers. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek, Mark Katchur as well as Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath from Divide/Conquer will also executive produce the movie.

"M3GAN" tells a story of a robotic engineer, played by Williams, who brings to life a robot doll and gives it to her niece, who is grieving over the death of her parents. Things take a sinister turn a the eponymous artificially intelligent doll develops self-awareness and becomes hostile towards anyone who comes between her and her human companion. Amie Donald physically portrayed M3GAN with Jenna Davis voicing the character.

Upon its release in theaters on January 6, the movie has become a viral hit and was praised by critics for its campy blend of horror and humor, satirical elements and performances. It's also a commercial success, grossing over $100 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million.

