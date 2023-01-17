 

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Back in November, the Canadian singer and his longtime chiropractor were seen sharing drink, hugging and even holding hands as they went shopping in West Hollywood.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda have further fueled rumors that they are dating. The "Stitches" hitmaker and his longtime chiropractor were spotted arriving at his house together on Sunday, January 15.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 24-year-old singer and Jocelyne arrived back at his home in Los Angeles, carrying what looked to be some juices. The 51-year-old famed celebrity chiropractor also had a large tote bag over her shoulder.

Shawn was photographed wearing gray cargo pants and a long-sleeved black top and had a pair of sunglasses on his freshly buzzed head. Meanwhile, Jocelyne donned a pink sweatshirt, black leggings and white socks that she paired with white sneakers. She also had her hair pulled back and sunglasses on top of her head.

The sighting came after they were seen getting lunch back in July, which first sparked dating rumors between them. They were also seen shopping together a few months later, in November.

At the time, Shawn and Jocelyne were photographed together at the farmers market in West Hollywood. At one moment, the so-called couple was caught hugging each other, sharing a drink and holding hands.

Before Shawn and Jocelyne had the rumor mill going at full speed, he was romantically involved with Camila Cabello. The former lovebirds dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021.

In March last year, Shawn admitted during a studio session that it took him a while before the breakup really hit him. "It's like, 'Oh, I'm on my own now,' " he said, "You don't realize all the s**t that comes after [the initial split]."

As for now, Camila is dating Austin Kevitch, CEO of dating app Lox Club. In August 2022, Camila appeared to confirm her new relationship as she was spotted kissing her new beau's cheek while sitting in the outdoor area during a coffee date in Los Angeles. The two looked so in love as they were all smiles while the "Havana" hitmaker wrapped her hands around her boyfriend's neck and he held onto her arms at another point during the outing.

