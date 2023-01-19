 

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer reportedly became suspicious when her jam was disappearing after she returned from traveling because the soccer star and their kids all hate jam.

AceShowbiz - Gerard Pique's infidelity was allegedly exposed simply over a jam jar. According to a new report, Shakira found evidence that her husband was cheating on her from her missing fruit spread.

The Colombian-born star reportedly became suspicious when she realized her jam jar was disappearing after she returned from traveling because the soccer star and their kids all hate jam. The rest is history as the former couple confirmed in a joint statement last June that they were separating after being together for 11 years.

Shakira appears to allude to the cheating discovery in a music video. In the accompanying visuals for her and Rauw Alejandro's single "Te Felicito", she can be seen opening a refrigerator, only to discover Rauw's head on a platter.

Following their split, Gerard has been publicly seen with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. A fan noticed that Clara was featured in a Zoom interview that Gerard did from home back in 2021. Following the revelation, Shakira was reportedly "devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children."

At the time, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer was away traveling with their children when he conducted the zoom interview. "They were very much still together at that time. It's devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined," an informant spilled.

Their split has since turned nasty, with Shakira appearing to shade the Spanish athlete on her song "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53". On the track, the 45-year-old sings in Spanish, "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor/ Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," referencing her tax trial.

Defending the diss song, she said earlier this month, "I never thought what for me was a catharsis and a release would go straight to number one in the world. I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. Women who defend what they feel and think and raise their hand when they don't agree -- they are my inspiration."

