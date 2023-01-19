 

Brad Pitt Downplays His 29-Year Age Gap With Ines de Ramon

Amid reports that the Hollywood actor is romancing the 30-year-old jewellery designer Ines, an insider has insisted that the couple doesn't take issues with their 29-year age gap.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's age gap "isn't an issue." The 59-year-old Hollywood star, who was previously married to "Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie from 2014 until 2019, is thought to have struck up a relationship with jewellery designer Ines, 30, but an insider has insisted that their 29-year age gap is meaningless.

The source told UsWeekly, "Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other. Their relationship feels comfortable and playful. She is a big hit with Brad's friends and the age gap isn't an issue for either of them. He has more energy than ever and they are excited about what's to come next for them."

Last month, the outlet confirmed that the pair were dating and an insider alleged that they were having a "great time" in each other's company.

The source said, "Brad and Ines are officially dating now, they really enjoy each other's company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other. "

Just weeks prior to the revelation, Brad was said to be "smitten with Ines" and the pair were also said to have spent New Year's Eve together in Mexico.

In September, Brad - who has Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Angelina - was linked to Emily Ratajkowski, who has since been reported to be in the early stages of a romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

However, it was later claimed the was "never really dating" the model.

