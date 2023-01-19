 

Kardashian Family Thinks Kanye West's New Marriage to Bianca Censori May Be PR Stunt

Kardashian Family Thinks Kanye West's New Marriage to Bianca Censori May Be PR Stunt
Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, the famed family is both 'confused and concerned' about the disgraced rapper's sudden marriage to the Yeezy architectural designer earlier this month.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Kardashians are apparently shocked when they learned about Kanye West's sudden marriage to Bianca Censori. If a new report is to be believed, the famed family is both "confused and concerned" about his shocking decision.

A source claims to Page Six that they're worried about how Ye's new wife would figure into his kids' lives. "The family isn't taking this as a marriage yet," the source says. "They don't know what it is."

"The Kardashians" stars allegedly will wait to see if the "Donda" artist will file marriage papers to make his union with the Yeezy architectural designer legal. "They aren't sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it's real, she would be in the children's life," the informant elaborates.

  Editors' Pick

Ye, who split from Kim Kardashian in February last year, reportedly tied the knot with Bianca in a private ceremony earlier this month and went to Utah for honeymoon. The shocking news arrived after the "Gold Digger" emcee was reported to be missing as some people claimed that they're unable to contact him.

Recent report stated that Ye didn't tell Kim, with whom he shares four kids together, prior to getting married. "She does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought," a source said of the SKIMS founder. Kim allegedly "does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids."

It's also said that "Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim." As for the former couple's children, they reportedly "may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Reveals Former Pal Kim Kardashian's Long-Kept Plastic Surgery Secrets

A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music
Related Posts
Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

Family of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Super Happy' to Hear About Their Secret Wedding

Family of Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori 'Super Happy' to Hear About Their Secret Wedding

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring

Kanye West Re-Married? The Rapper Is Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills

Kanye West Spotted Dining With Mystery Blonde in Beverly Hills

Latest News
A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music
  • Jan 19, 2023

A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence
  • Jan 19, 2023

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
  • Jan 19, 2023

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace
  • Jan 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans