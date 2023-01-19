Kardashian Family Thinks Kanye West's New Marriage to Bianca Censori May Be PR Stunt

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the famed family is both 'confused and concerned' about the disgraced rapper's sudden marriage to the Yeezy architectural designer earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - The Kardashians are apparently shocked when they learned about Kanye West's sudden marriage to Bianca Censori. If a new report is to be believed, the famed family is both "confused and concerned" about his shocking decision.

A source claims to Page Six that they're worried about how Ye's new wife would figure into his kids' lives. "The family isn't taking this as a marriage yet," the source says. "They don't know what it is."

"The Kardashians" stars allegedly will wait to see if the "Donda" artist will file marriage papers to make his union with the Yeezy architectural designer legal. "They aren't sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it's real, she would be in the children's life," the informant elaborates.

Ye, who split from Kim Kardashian in February last year, reportedly tied the knot with Bianca in a private ceremony earlier this month and went to Utah for honeymoon. The shocking news arrived after the "Gold Digger" emcee was reported to be missing as some people claimed that they're unable to contact him.

Recent report stated that Ye didn't tell Kim, with whom he shares four kids together, prior to getting married. "She does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought," a source said of the SKIMS founder. Kim allegedly "does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids."

It's also said that "Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim." As for the former couple's children, they reportedly "may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at."

