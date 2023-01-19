 

A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music

The 'Praise the Lord' rapper offers details into his new life as 'a full dad' after he welcomed a son with his pop star girlfriend Rihanna in May last year.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky loves being a dad. The 34-year-old rapper welcomed a son with pop star girlfriend Rihanna in May last year and has now admitted that fatherhood has given him a "whole new perspective" on his creative ventures.

The "Praise the Lord" rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, said, "It's just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like, the dad club. You see a dad, you see me…I’m a full dad now. Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole 'nother perspective. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Meanwhile, Rihanna is set to perform live at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February ahead of the release of her ninth studio album after spending the last seven years focusing on her Fenty Beauty brands and A$AP admitted that he is "super excited" to see the "Umbrella" hitmaker, who has chosen not to reveal the name of her son publicly, back on stage again, describing her comeback as "incredible."

Speaking on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, he said, "I'm super excited. This is as huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It's just incredible…I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

