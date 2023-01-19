 

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911

The singer, who was the only daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday, January 12, aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's housekeeper tried to save her by making a 911 call. The singer, who was the only daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla Presley, passed away on Thursday, January 12, aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, a transcript obtained of a call made to the emergency services on 12 January at 10:37 A.M. local time has revealed how her housekeeper raised the alarm.

As reported by the New York Post, the operator attempted to determine the closest street to Lisa Marie's home, saying, "The closest street on the corner - is it Provence Drive?" The housekeeper replied, "I really don't know!"

When the operator asked, "Ma'am, is there someone else there with you right now?" the housekeeper passed the phone to a man, who is believed to have been her ex-husband Danny Keough, who was living with the tragic star in Calabasas at the time of her death.

Danny can be heard telling the operator, "No, there's a security gate in the neighbourhood, but they'll just let them through!" before reportedly performing CPR on his ex-wife until the emergency services arrived to take her to hospital.

Despite an initial examination taking place earlier this week, a Los Angeles County Coroner is waiting for further investigation before her cause of death can be officially determined.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner said, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.

