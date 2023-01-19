 

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace
Instagram/AP Photo
Celebrity

Sotheby London's Head of Jewellery confirms that the 'Kardashians' star has purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant once worn by the late royal for $197,000.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has bought a necklace once owned by Princess Diana. The 42-year-old reality superstar has reportedly purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant once worn by the late royal, who died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36, for $197,453 (160,000) at Sotheby's annual Royal and Noble auction, PEOPLE has confirmed.

In a statement, Sotheby London's Head of Jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, said, "This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion - or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

  Editors' Pick

The outlet went on to allege that "The Kardashians" star is "honoured to own a fine piece of jewellery owned by the late princess," who wore the necklace to a 1987 charity gala in London and matched it with a purple Victorian velvet gown which was designed by Catherine Walker.

A press release describing the pendant, which has not been seen in public since before Diana's death, read, "The cross-shaped pendant - thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients - is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Care' About Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Care' About Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Isn't 'Paying Attention' to Kanye West's Secret Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Isn't 'Paying Attention' to Kanye West's Secret Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Joined by Tobey Maguire as She Meets Prisoners at Californian Jail

Kim Kardashian Joined by Tobey Maguire as She Meets Prisoners at Californian Jail

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses at Her Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Latest News
A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music
  • Jan 19, 2023

A$AP Rocky Unveils How Fatherhood Gives Him 'Whole New Perspectives' on His Music

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Housekeeper Tried to Save Her by Calling 911

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Dismissing Rihanna's Super Bowl Show by Saying 'She Ain't Beyonce'

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence
  • Jan 19, 2023

Savannah Chrisley Vows to 'Fight Forever' for Mom Julie After She Began Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
  • Jan 19, 2023

Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying in His Own Defense During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace
  • Jan 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Most Read
Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online
Celebrity

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Confirms Plans for Public Memorial Service at Graceland

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans