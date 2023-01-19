 

Madonna Finds Motherhood 'Exhausting' as She Still Struggles to 'Understand How to Be a Mother'

Vanity Fair Spain Magazine
The 64-year-old music icon confesses in a new interview with Vanity Fair that being a mother to her six children 'has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has admitted that being a mother is not that easy. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has revealed that she still struggles with motherhood, describing being a mom to her six kids as her "hardest battle."

In a cover story for Vanity Fair's Spanish, Italian, and French editions, the "Material Girl" hitmaker confessed, "Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge." She went on explaining, "It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle."

"Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," the "Like a Virgin" singer detailed, before elaborating, "Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

Madonna has six children, daughter Lourdes, 26, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, David, 17, Chifundo 'Mercy', 16, and twins, Estere and Stella, 10, whom she adopted from Malawi.

Madge also told the publication that she derives much pleasure in seeing how "each of them has discovered their own creativity and that it comes from an authentic place." The Grammy winner shared, "I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music, and I'm happy that they've found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do."

Madonna, whose own mother died at the age of 30 from cancer when she was just five, added that "much of my happiness" comes from her children. "And also to a great extent the inspiration that some artists give me," she gushed.

Recently, Madonna spent more time with her kids before she got busy with her "Celebration" tour. The music icon was seen taking her kids to a vacation in Africa. They're seen enjoying horseback riding and dancing under the full moon.

Of her tour, it will kick off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. It also features two nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 23 and 24. Meanwhile, the European leg will have the star play London's The O2 arena on October 14 before heading across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

