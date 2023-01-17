Drake Gives Shout-Out to Fabolous for His Influence

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to Instagram Story, Drake shared a series of photos of Fabolous along with a few complimentary words. In one of the snaps, the 45-year-old could be seen sporting a New Jersey Nets jersey, baggy white T-shirt, durag and backward fitted cap.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake wants Fabolous to know how influential he is to him. The "Certified Lover Boy" artist took to social media on Sunday, January 15 to give a shout-out to the Brooklyn rapper.



"Wouldn't be anywhere without this guy real shit @myfabolouslife," the Canadian emcee penned alongside the picture. "Was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me."

Drake also unleashed a "Smack DVD Magazine" cover from 2005. Catching wind of the appreciation posts, Fabolous re-shared the Stories on his own account, adding the prayer hand, flowers, and heart emojis.

Drake and Fabolous have previously worked together. In 2009, the former lended his vocal for Fabolous and The-Dream's "Throw It in the Bag" remix as well as on Chris Brown' "Deuces (Remix)" with Andre 3000, Kanye West, Rick Ross, and T.I. Fab also flipped Drake's "Champagne Poetry" and Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" releasing his own versions titled "Reposado Poetry" and "Ups & Downs Freestyle".

