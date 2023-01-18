 

See Kylie Jenner's Response to Kim Kardashian Begging Her for Free SKIMS Promo

The ex-wife of Kanye West sends out a plea to her little sister after the Kylie Cosmetics founder shares on Instagram some photos of her rocking a black bodysuit while posing in the field.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner had a cheeky response to Kim Kardashian's recent request. After her older sister publicly begged her to promote her brand SKIMS for free, the Kylie Cosmetics founder left a comment that surprised many Internet users.

On Monday, January 16, the 25-year-old member of "The Kardashians" shared on Instagram some photos of her rocking a black bodysuit while posing in the field. In the accompanying message, she simply wrote, "kyventures."

Kim then jumped to the comment section and told Kylie, "can u tag @skims please LOL." Catching wind of the order, the mom of two replied, "i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims."

Fans couldn't help but laugh at the siblings' "rivalry." One person commented, "Kim about to call Kris crying trying to tell on Kylie lol." Another opined, "Kylie said there was no check cleared, family or not."

Others, on the other hand, believed that the sisters' interaction was just a promo tactic. A user noted, "And still ended up with free promo here anyway [cying laughing emoji] they girls know what they doing." Someone else stated, "This is so planned and y’all fall for it."

