 

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Expensive Pain' artist is one of the hip-hop stars who unfollows the 'Pushin P' hitmaker on the photo-sharing platform after the latter took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December 2022.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is the latest artist from the rap game to distance himself from Gunna. The "All Eyes on You" spitter joined other rappers in unfollowing the "Pushin P" hitmaker on Instagram after the latter took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Internet sleuths noticed on Monday, January 16 that Gunna was no longer on Meek's following list. The "DS4Ever" artist, however, is still seen following the latter on the social media platform.

Meek had been open in voicing his support for Gunna and Young Thug following their RICO arrests. In May 2022, Meek wrote in an Instagram Story, "Thug put on many families I seen with my own eyes... stand up for them in these times not the lit ones!"

"Labels, women, n***as... I pray that [District Attorney] be fair to them knowing what we out here tryna survive," he continued. "Thug and Gunna ain't no crime bosses, they successful rappers with influence that didn't leave their environment behind... If you bring your environment with you it's basically RICO. Watch yourself out here."

Meek even welcomed Gunna home when the latter was let go from jail in mid-December. Upon hearing Gunna's release, Meek wrote on Twitter, "Welcome home Wunna ain't deserve to be in there."

  Editors' Pick

Though so, the "Expensive Pain" artist deleted the post upon hearing Gunna's snitching allegations. He replaced it with another tweet that read, "FREE YOUNG THUG 4:44."

Also hitting the unfollow button on Gunna's profile were Polo G and Lil Baby. It's interesting since Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, used to collaborate with Baby on "Drip Too Hard". Lil Durk, on the other hand, seemingly threw shade at Gunna on his new song.

"What happened to Virgil? He probably gon' tell," Durkio raps in the song's snippet. "I let him go because Timo ain't selling/ Thank 7 and Booka I'm bragging on Melvin/ When lil boo and them mad it ain't nothing you can tell them/ I can tell you what I did for the streets/ you got the paperwork, did it and reached/ I got on Clubhouse and got in the beef."

Many fans believe Durk was referencing his Gunna-assisted 2022 song "What Happened to Virgil" on the song, which is why they assumed that it's a diss at the YSL artist.

You can share this post!

You might also like

The Weeknd's Magical Music Video for 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Is Here

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid
Related Posts
Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris

Meek Mill Denies Shading Lori Harvey With Cryptic Tweet After She Confirms Romance With Damson Idris

Meek Mill Issues Apology for Filming Music Video at Jubilee House in Ghana

Meek Mill Issues Apology for Filming Music Video at Jubilee House in Ghana

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Latest News
Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid
  • Jan 17, 2023

Bella Ramsey 'Couldn't Care Less' About Her Pronoun as She Identifies Herself as Gender Fluid

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison
  • Jan 17, 2023

Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison

The Weeknd's Magical Music Video for 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Is Here
  • Jan 17, 2023

The Weeknd's Magical Music Video for 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Is Here

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
  • Jan 17, 2023

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland
  • Jan 17, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Cardi B on How Offset 'Changed' as He 'Fought' for Their Marriage After She Filed for Divorce
  • Jan 17, 2023

Cardi B on How Offset 'Changed' as He 'Fought' for Their Marriage After She Filed for Divorce

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub