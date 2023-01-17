Meek Mill Stops Following Gunna on Instagram After Welcoming Him Home From Prison

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Expensive Pain' artist is one of the hip-hop stars who unfollows the 'Pushin P' hitmaker on the photo-sharing platform after the latter took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December 2022.

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is the latest artist from the rap game to distance himself from Gunna. The "All Eyes on You" spitter joined other rappers in unfollowing the "Pushin P" hitmaker on Instagram after the latter took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Internet sleuths noticed on Monday, January 16 that Gunna was no longer on Meek's following list. The "DS4Ever" artist, however, is still seen following the latter on the social media platform.

Meek had been open in voicing his support for Gunna and Young Thug following their RICO arrests. In May 2022, Meek wrote in an Instagram Story, "Thug put on many families I seen with my own eyes... stand up for them in these times not the lit ones!"

"Labels, women, n***as... I pray that [District Attorney] be fair to them knowing what we out here tryna survive," he continued. "Thug and Gunna ain't no crime bosses, they successful rappers with influence that didn't leave their environment behind... If you bring your environment with you it's basically RICO. Watch yourself out here."

Meek even welcomed Gunna home when the latter was let go from jail in mid-December. Upon hearing Gunna's release, Meek wrote on Twitter, "Welcome home Wunna ain't deserve to be in there."

Though so, the "Expensive Pain" artist deleted the post upon hearing Gunna's snitching allegations. He replaced it with another tweet that read, "FREE YOUNG THUG 4:44."

Also hitting the unfollow button on Gunna's profile were Polo G and Lil Baby. It's interesting since Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, used to collaborate with Baby on "Drip Too Hard". Lil Durk, on the other hand, seemingly threw shade at Gunna on his new song.

"What happened to Virgil? He probably gon' tell," Durkio raps in the song's snippet. "I let him go because Timo ain't selling/ Thank 7 and Booka I'm bragging on Melvin/ When lil boo and them mad it ain't nothing you can tell them/ I can tell you what I did for the streets/ you got the paperwork, did it and reached/ I got on Clubhouse and got in the beef."

Many fans believe Durk was referencing his Gunna-assisted 2022 song "What Happened to Virgil" on the song, which is why they assumed that it's a diss at the YSL artist.

