C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31

The singer from Jasper, Alabama, who competed in season 13 of the singing competition series, was taken to a hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack, but didn't make it.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - C.J. Harris, whom viewers and music fans probably most remember for his appearance on "American Idol", has passed away. The singer died on Sunday night, January 15 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama.

A family member confirmed the sad news to TMZ, saying that C.J. was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn't make it. He was 31 years old.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner further tells PEOPLE that C.J. died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center. Paramedics reportedly performed CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

C.J. competed in season 13 of "American Idol" and finished in the sixth place. He first auditioned for "American Idol" on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

"You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing," Keith praised the singing hopeful after he wowed the judges with his rendition of The Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine". "And I mean that in the deepest way. And that's why it's so believable and real."

C.J. was saved by the judges in the semi-finals, but Caleb Johnson ended up winning the competition. Before he auditioned for "Idol", he was turned away from "The X Factor (US)" and "The Voice". His debut single "In Love" was released in 2019.

C.J.'s death is mourned by fellow "Idol" alum Jessica Meuse, who also competed in season 13 of the show. "My heart is heavy to hear of the passing of fellow @americanidol and friend @cjharrismusic. I'm completely shocked," she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the two.

She remembered the late musician, "Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it. I'll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world. When you go through something like Idol together, it brings everyone involved together like a big, weird, dysfunctional family. I'm grateful that our paths crossed and that I can say you were (and always will be) a part of mine. There are a lot of things I realize I will never understand - you leaving us so soon is one of those things. Rest easy, friend. See you on the other side."

Caleb also shared his memories with C.J. during the competition. "This hurts so much," he wrote on his own account. "So many amazing memories and experiences with you CJ! Life is so fragile! I am so grateful that our lives got to cross paths in this lifetime. You were a beautiful, kind soul that always made the room brighter with your smile and laughter. Love you brother you were taken from us way to soon! Until we meet again RIP."

Sam Woolf, who finished in the fifth place, added, "Cj was such a genuine and loving person. We became close friends during the show and were roommates on the tour. I'm very grateful to have gone through that incredible experience with him alongside Caleb and Alex. My thoughts go out to his family. Rest easy my dude."

Alex Preston, who came in third place, posted a photo of him, C.J. Sam and Caleb standing outside a tour bus. "RIP CJ. I cant believe this, I woke up and thought it was a dream. I love you dude. I'll always remember the good times we all had," he captioned it.

'American Idol' paid tribute to season 13 contestant C.J. Harris, who died on Sunday, January 15.

The official Instagram account of "Idol" has also paid tribute to C.J. It posted on its Story a photo of the singer performing on stage and wrote along with it, "C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed."

