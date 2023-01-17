 

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress and the one-half of the electronic duo are reportedly 'very casual and low-key,' but they 'aren't trying to hide their romance.'

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez is not single anymore. The singer/actress is believed to have found herself new boyfriend in Andrew Taggart a.k.a. Drew Taggart, the member of electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers.

According to Us Weekly which first reported the pair's dating news, the 30-year-old former Disney darling and the 33-year-old musician are "very casual and low-key," but they "aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs."

A so-called insider tells the site that the "Only Murders in the Building" star is "so affectionate" with the "#Selfie" hitmaker and "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him." As to their favorite activities, they reportedly "go bowling and to the movies" when they spend time together.

The source goes on dishing that the new lovebirds are "having a lot of fun together."

  Editors' Pick

It's unclear when Selena and Drew started dating, but news of their relationship comes four months after it was reported that the rocker was dating Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve Jobs. A source said in September 2022 that the EDM artist and the model's romance began as a "casual summer fling."

Their relationship, however, fizzled out before the DJ began seeing the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress. The source notes that Drew and Eve's breakup was "totally amicable," adding that the exes remain "friends" who are "both very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways."

Drew was previously linked to model Meredith Mickelson and Instagram star Haley Rowe. In March 2021, he split from YouTube star Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.

Meanwhile, Selena has largely kept her love relationship under the radar since breaking up with Justin Bieber in 2018. She has since been romantically linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth. She also dated The Weeknd in 2017, but their relationship only lasted for several months as they called it quits in October of the same year.

Back in August, Selena fueled dating rumors with producer Andrea Iervolino as they packed on the PDA at her birthday dinner in Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, Italy. The 34-year-old hunk was pictured planting a kiss on the side of the pop star's head while she looked out at the ocean. The two were also seen enjoying a lavish yacht trip together earlier in the month.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Hits Back After Being Body-Shamed Following Golden Globes 2023 Appearance

Selena Gomez Hits Back After Being Body-Shamed Following Golden Globes 2023 Appearance

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love

Selena Gomez Is Open to Finding New Love

Selena Gomez Sends Mixed Message With Response to Claim She's Skinny While Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Sends Mixed Message With Response to Claim She's Skinny While Dating Justin Bieber

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song
  • Jan 17, 2023

Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song

C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31
  • Jan 17, 2023

C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology
  • Jan 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time
  • Jan 17, 2023

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter
  • Jan 17, 2023

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split
  • Jan 17, 2023

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub