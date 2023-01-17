 

Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song

Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song
The 'Hunger Games' is seen for the first time with his girlfriend after his ex-wife released 'Flowers', which is widely believed to be about their failed marriage.

  Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Hemsworth apparently didn't really care much about the buzz on the Internet. "The Hunger Games" actor was spotted for the first time, at an airport with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, after his ex-wife Miley Cyrus released the alleged diss song "Flowers" on his birthday.

On Monday, January 16, the 33-year-old Australian actor was seen enjoying a trip with his girlfriend Gabriella as they arrived at Sydney airport. In photos surfacing online, he could be seen trying to go incognito by wearing a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses as he made his way into the terminal. He teamed up his low-key look with a gray T-shirt and a pair of dark gray pants.

Gabriella, meanwhile, showed off her natural beauty with minimal makeup. The 24-year-old actress donned an all-black ensemble, including an oversized Macintosh sweater, loose trousers and black boots. She carried her belongings in a large Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

Liam and Gabriella have been dating since 2019 and have been spotted out together on a few occasions but this is the first time they have been seen together in public since Miley released the song, which is widely believed to be about "The Last Song" hunk.

Fans were convinced that Miley intentionally released "Flowers", the lead track of her upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation", and its music video on Liam's birthday. The visual sees Miley enjoying herself while singing, "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Yeah, some things you don't understand." She continues, "But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

Aside from noticing that Miley intentionally dropped the song on January 13, fans said that in the MV, Miley replicated a dance she did at an event she attended with Liam. Moreover, it's reported that the house where the video for the new track was filmed "was used as a motel by Liam Hemsworth and over 14 other women while he was married to Miley."

Miley and Liam announced their split in August 2019, after eight months of marriage. Liam was the one who filed the divorce paper, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their separation.

