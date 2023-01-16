 

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy scores his 13th Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 with his new record 'I Rest My Case' as it bows at No. 9 on the new chart.

AceShowbiz - SZA's "SOS" continues to rule the Billboard 200 albums chart. The latest album from the "Kill Bill" hitmaker stays atop the tally for five consecutive weeks after earning 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending of January 12, according to Luminate.

"SOS" is one of the four albums which have spent at least five weeks at No. 1 since the start of 2022. In addition to "SOS", the albums include Taylor Swift's "Midnights" (five weeks), Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" (13 weeks) and the "Encanto" soundtrack (9 weeks).

Back to the chart, Taylor's former leader "Midnights" is a non-mover at No. 2 after earning 81,000 equivalent album units. The remaining albums at No. 3 to No. 6 are also those who occupied the same spots last week.

Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" is at No. 3 with 57,000 units. Drake and 21 Savage's joint album "Her Loss" continues to be at No. 4 after earning 51,000 units, while Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" takes the No. 5 spot with 45,000 units earned. At No. 6 is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album", which earns 43,000 equivalent album units.

Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak", meanwhile, moves up from No. 8 to No. 7 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Lil Baby's former No. 1 "It's Only Me" also soars this week, ascending from No. 9 to No. 8 with 31,000 units earned.

NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) scores his 13th Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. His new album "I Rest My Case" bows at No. 9 after earning 29,000 equivalent album units. The latest effort is the rapper's first release for Motown following a prolific run with Atlantic.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Harry Styles's chart-topping album "Harry's House". The album is stationary at the spot with 26,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "SOS" - SZA (125,000 units)
  2. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (81,000 units)
  3. "Heroes & Villain" - Metro Boomin (57,000 units)
  4. "Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage (51,000 units)
  5. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (45,000 units)
  6. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (43,000 units)
  7. "American Heartbreak" - Zach Bryan (33,000 units)
  8. "It's Only Me" - Lil Baby (31,000 units)
  9. I Rest My Case" - NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) (29,000 units)
  10. "Harry's House" - Harry Styles (26,000 units)

