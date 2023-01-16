Andrew Callaghan Issues Apology After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Plans to Start Therapy

Instagram Celebrity

In addition, the 'All Gas No Brakes' host and star of new HBO documentary 'This Place Rules' insists that some narratives about him online are 'not true' and 'missing important contextual information.'

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Callaghan is showing remorse. The media personality, who gained prominence for his comedic man-on-the-street Channel 5 interviews on YouTube and a new HBO documentary "This Place Rules", has shared a video apology to further address allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Sunday afternoon, January 15, the 25-year-old "All Gas No Brakes" host uploaded a nearly five-minute video on his YouTube channel. "I hadn't realized I had had this pattern that had affected multiple people. I'd like to apologize for my silence. When this stuff first came out, I was in a state of denial and shock," he stated.

"I was denounced by my closest collaborators and my name was printed in 40 different news outlets, next to the words 'sexual misconduct.' I just kind of spiraled into a mental health crisis. I'm okay now, but I don't really think this is about me. This is about the people I've affected," Andrew continued. "So I just want to express my complete sympathy, support and respect for anyone that I've done wrong by. I really want to do better and be fully accountable for everything that I've done."

Andrew went on saying, "I've always taken 'no' for an answer, as far as consent. I've never overstepped that line. But I think I want to have a more nuanced and important conversation about power dynamics, pressure and coercion." He then said, "For a long time, I was behaving in a way that I actually thought was normal. I thought that going home from the bar alone made you a loser. I thought that persistence was a form of flattery… I want to be fully responsible for not having a fluid understanding of consent."

Andrew also stated that several stories about him online are "not true" and "missing important contextual information." He then said that he plans to begin therapy sessions and the 12-step program for Alcoholics Anonymous, taking a "serious step back from public life." He added, "Not to blame alcohol, but I truly believe alcohol was a contributing factor to my poor decision-making."

The video concluded with an apology to his collaborators and friends, "You guys don't deserve this and I love you guys. That said, If you never want to watch Channel 5 again, I understand."

Earlier in January, a woman named Caroline Elise alleged that Andrew had stayed at her house and "wore [her] down" with requests to have sex. "It's even more hard to have to relive the trauma that I endured every single day by seeing this man as a social justice warrior, as someone who cares about human rights, get a platform," Caroline said in a TikTok video. "You shouldn't be supporting him."

Another woman named Dana came forward a few days later, alleging that Andrew had pressured her into having sex. "I told him to stop. I told him to get off of me multiple times," she said in a video posted to TikTok.

Responding to the allegations, Andrew's representative revealed that "repeated requests for money" had been made by the alleged victims. The spokesperson further stated, "Andrew vows to be better in this regard, while reminding his audience that while even one concerned partner is too many, there are always multiple sides to a story."

