 

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'
AP
TV

The 'Fablemans' actor, who is tapped to present the Best Comedy Series trophy, roasts the network which airs the award-giving event as he points out that it has no nominations at the event.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen shocked viewers with some shady comments at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 15 at Fairmont Century Plaza. The "Superbad" actor took the stage to present the Best Comedy Series trophy when he dissed The CW, the network airing the event.

The comedian, who said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards, criticized the network over the dual winner announcements earlier in the show. "That was weird! Why did they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour. It can't be that expensive to do that," he said. "You know how I know that? This show airs at 4 P.M. on the CW, that cannot be an expensive timeslot."

Seth went on putting The CW on blast as saying, "I'm not saying the CW is bad. What I will say, it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations - you are saying it's bad. We're on your least favorite network. How did that happen?"

  Editors' Pick

"The Fabelmans" actor then suggested The CW to "nominate yourselves next time," adding, "You'd have won. No one will think it's weird, they'll think it's fine." Concluding his rant, Seth noted, "If you're a normal viewer of the CW this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now. I might be the first Jew on the CW in history. Soak it in."

Viewers found the remarks both shocking and hilarious. In response to the diss, one person called it the "funniest thing that's gonna happen all show." The person also noted, " 'my first time here' also gonna be his last sksksk." Similarly, one user added, "Oh he's definitely not getting invited back but he wasn't wrong."

One shocked viewer said, "Omg he has some balls... considering CW was always hosting this event." Someone else tweeted, "No one laughed harder than the people that watch CW." Another user applauded Seth for speaking up on behalf of them, writing, "Seth is telling the truth cause what human being WILLINGLY watches The CW on a regular basis?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Despise Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot
Related Posts
Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen And Chelsea Handler Poke Fun at Kim Kardashian's Absence at THR Event

Seth Rogen And Chelsea Handler Poke Fun at Kim Kardashian's Absence at THR Event

Seth Rogen Developing Movie Based on Disney's Purple Dragon Mascot

Seth Rogen Developing Movie Based on Disney's Purple Dragon Mascot

Seth Rogen Tells His Mom to 'Burn' Twitter to the Ground After She Posts About Having 'Great Sex'

Seth Rogen Tells His Mom to 'Burn' Twitter to the Ground After She Posts About Having 'Great Sex'

Latest News
Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm
  • Jan 16, 2023

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot
  • Jan 16, 2023

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'

'The Wire' Actor Al Brown Dies at 83 Following Alzheimer Battle
  • Jan 16, 2023

'The Wire' Actor Al Brown Dies at 83 Following Alzheimer Battle

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Despise Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Despise Gunna Amid Snitching Allegations

Most Read
ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'
TV

ABC Plans to Permanently Replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on 'GMA3'

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Saweetie Set to Make Cameo on 'Bel-Air'

Nicholas Lyndhurst Confirmed to Join Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Revival

Nicholas Lyndhurst Confirmed to Join Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Revival

Jesse Eisenberg Very Uncomfortable When Filming Sex Scenes for New Series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Jesse Eisenberg Very Uncomfortable When Filming Sex Scenes for New Series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'