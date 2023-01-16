Critics Choice Awards 2023: Seth Rogen Disses The CW, Dubs It 'Your Least Favorite Network'

AP TV

The 'Fablemans' actor, who is tapped to present the Best Comedy Series trophy, roasts the network which airs the award-giving event as he points out that it has no nominations at the event.

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen shocked viewers with some shady comments at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday, January 15 at Fairmont Century Plaza. The "Superbad" actor took the stage to present the Best Comedy Series trophy when he dissed The CW, the network airing the event.

The comedian, who said that it was his first time at the Critics Choice Awards, criticized the network over the dual winner announcements earlier in the show. "That was weird! Why did they do that? Are we crunched for time? Get another hour. It can't be that expensive to do that," he said. "You know how I know that? This show airs at 4 P.M. on the CW, that cannot be an expensive timeslot."

Seth went on putting The CW on blast as saying, "I'm not saying the CW is bad. What I will say, it is the one network to receive zero Critics Choice nominations - you are saying it's bad. We're on your least favorite network. How did that happen?"

"The Fabelmans" actor then suggested The CW to "nominate yourselves next time," adding, "You'd have won. No one will think it's weird, they'll think it's fine." Concluding his rant, Seth noted, "If you're a normal viewer of the CW this is a startling image to be seeing on your television right now. I might be the first Jew on the CW in history. Soak it in."

Viewers found the remarks both shocking and hilarious. In response to the diss, one person called it the "funniest thing that's gonna happen all show." The person also noted, " 'my first time here' also gonna be his last sksksk." Similarly, one user added, "Oh he's definitely not getting invited back but he wasn't wrong."

One shocked viewer said, "Omg he has some balls... considering CW was always hosting this event." Someone else tweeted, "No one laughed harder than the people that watch CW." Another user applauded Seth for speaking up on behalf of them, writing, "Seth is telling the truth cause what human being WILLINGLY watches The CW on a regular basis?"

