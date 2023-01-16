Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/Sara De Boer Music

It's reported that the visual of the former Disney Channel star's new track from her upcoming album 'Endless Summer Vacation' was filmed in a house that the 'Hunger Games' actor allegedly used to cheat on her with 14 women.

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox has reacted to a shocking claim surrounding Miley Cyrus' new song "Flowers", in which she allegedly detailed her failed marriage with Liam Hemsworth. The "Uncut Gems" actress was left shocked after she learned that the music video of the diss track was filmed in a house that "The Hunger Games" actor used to cheat on her.

Last week, a source allegedly close to the former Disney Channel star spilled that the house where the video for the new track was filmed "was used as a motel by Liam Hemsworth and over 14 other women while he was married to Miley." Upon learning of the claim, Julia voiced her disbelief as writing via TikTok, "[shocked emojis] 14?!"

Fans were left surprised as well. "FOURTEEN ?????? goddamn," one wrote on Twitter. Another commented, "my jaw dropped tf i didnt know this s**t." Someone else pointed out, "and yet people still blame miley for their divorce. i'm not taking sides but people were so quick to turn on her without listening to her side of the story. it takes two to tango."

Others, meanwhile, were so thankful that Miley left Liam. "so glad she left him," one fan remarked. A different person wrote, "She is so iconic to this song, on his birthday, looks like his favorite song and the place were he had girls when he was married? Miley slayed." Someone chimed in, "If this is true, she is getting the best revenge with the success of 'Flowers'."

Miley released "Flowers" and its music video on Liam's birthday. The visual sees Miley enjoying herself while singing in the lead track of her upcoming album "Endless Summer Vacation", "I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Yeah, some things you don't understand." She continues, "But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

