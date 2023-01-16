Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and Ke Huy Quan Among Early Winners

Instagram Movie

Angela and Ke Huy's win follows their win in the same category for their respective roles in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' at last week's Golden Globes.

AceShowbiz - The 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards is currently underway. Taking place at The Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday night, January 15, the award-giving event is honoring stars in movie and TV departments for their excellence. Among those who are named early winners of the night are Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and Ke Huy Quan.

Angela won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". The other nominees were Jessie Buckley ("Women Talking"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") and Janelle Monae ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery").

"I'm proud of the work that we did with 'Black Panther' and now with 'Wakanda Forever'," said Angela during her acceptance speech. "We show the world that we could create and lead a billion-dollar box-office success. And my prayer is that that door remains open, and the sky's the limit for other black creators and storytellers around the world to join us."

Near the end of her speech, Angela, who won the same category at the Golden Globes last week, thanked fans and several members of her "Disney and Marvel family," including "Wakanda Forever" director/co-writer Ryan Coogler. The 64-year-old star also expressed gratitude to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred as King T'Challa in the first film and died in 2020 after a 4-year battle with cancer, "for your love and light surrounding us. We couldn't have made history, then and now, without you."

Aside from Angela, Ke Huy continued to dominate awards season as he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once". "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I'm going to try real hard not to cry tonight," he said in accepting his award as his co-star Michelle Yeoh was seen crying in the audience. "Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me such kindness that it's hard not to get emotional. I'm so nervous!"

The other nominees were Paul Dano ("The Fabelmans"), Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Judd Hirsch ("The Fabelmans"), Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin") and Brian Tyree Henry ("Causeway").

Also among the early winners is Amanda. The 37-year-old won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television thanks to her performance as Elizabeth Holmes on "The Dropout". "I'm overwhelmed being able to celebrate this show like this and I'm really proud of it," the actress, clad in a golden dress, said in her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) won Best Original Screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", while Best Adapted Screenplay went to writer-director Sarah Polley for "United Artists' Women Talking".

"RRR" was the first surprise of the evening, taking home the award for Best International Film. The Indian blockbuster is ineligible for this category at the Oscars as its home country submitted the film "Last Film Show", which also made the Academy's shortlist ahead of the January 24 Oscar nominations.

Guillermo del Toro won Best Animated Feature for his stop-motion adaptation of "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" for Netflix. "Animation is not a genre for kids," said Guillermo, who dedicated his award to director James Cameron. "It's a medium to tackle bigger themes."

The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards is currently airing live on The CW with Chelsea Handler hosting.

