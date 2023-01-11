Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

AP/Cover Images/Media Punch Movie

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star is among early winners at the 80th annual ceremony along with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actor Ke Huy Quan and 'Abbott Elementary' star Tyler James Williams.

AceShowbiz - Angela Bassett can pop the champagne early as the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards is currently underway. The actress has scored an award from the televised event, being named best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

"My heart is beating!" Bassett said as she began her acceptance speech. "I'm so nervous. I stand here grateful." She quoted her mother as saying, "Good things come to those who pray."

The 64-year-old actress went on remembering her late co-star Chadwick Boseman. "Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together. With love, we mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Bosman," she said.

The actress, who won her first Golden Globe in 1993 for her portrayal of Tina Turner in biopic "What's Love Got to Do with It", continued, "We have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

Earlier that night, Ke Huy Quan won the first award presented at the show. He's named best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once", which marks his acting comeback.

The actor was first discovered in Steven Spielberg's epic sequel "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" in 1984 and he didn't forget to thank the director for giving him the opportunity. "I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," he said. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you!"

"When I started my career as a child actor in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', I felt so very lucky to have been chosen," he continued. "As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would, never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again."

Tyler James Williams was then presented with an award for best supporting actor in a TV series for his role on "Abbott Elementary". He thanked series creator Quinta Brunson, adding, "I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and stories like his that we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here. Thank you so much for this."

More winners will be announced at the 2023 Golden Globes, which is airing live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the show.

